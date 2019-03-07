A man who escaped a work release job in Livingston Parish on Mardi Gras Day was captured Thursday in St. Amant, authorities said.
Clifton Allen Thames, a state inmate, walked off a construction job on U.S. 190 in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Thames was found on Stringer Bridge Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
"This was just a case of good ol' police work! Detectives not giving up and working together with partner agencies to get the job done!" Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Thames, 28, had been working through the Livingston Transitional Work Program since December 2018, according to Sheriff's Office. The program is operated by Lock5 LLC.
In the news release, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office thanked the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance. Livingston authorities also had sought the public's help Wednesday.
Thames will be booked into the Ascension Parish jail, the news release says. His criminal history was not immediately available.
The same prisoner work program had another inmate escape in December. Keith Bickham, 33, was able to drive to Lacombe, where he broke into the home of his estranged wife and child and pushed his wife to the floor. He was later arrested on felony home invasion and felony domestic abuse and child endangerment.
And in October, an inmate in the work program was killed on the job in what Livingston Parish officials have said was a construction accident.
Ronnie Francois, 50, died while at a location on Corbin Road in Walker, where he worked manufacturing construction materials, Ard had said.