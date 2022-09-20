DEMCO invites ninth and 10th grade DEMCO member-students to apply for the Class of 2023 Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program, a news release said.
Students will be selected to participate from the seven parishes served by DEMCO: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana.
Designed to educate and promote understanding of the cooperative business model, guiding principles and practices, the program is an all-expense-paid leadership and educational opportunity organized and sponsored by DEMCO, a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative, the release said.
“Program objectives are to educate and promote the cooperative way of doing business, while also providing a fun learning experience for students to enhance leadership, problem-solving and interpersonal relationship skills,” said Chanon Martin, community relations specialist.
It requires ambassadors to participate in four meetings during the spring 2023 semester. Meetings are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DEMCO's headquarters, 16262 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs.
The location of one off-campus service project has not been determined. An end of the year banquet is scheduled May 2.
For information or to apply by Nov. 18, visit www.DEMCO.org/community/ycap.