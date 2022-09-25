Adin Carter and Josie Henkel reigned as king and queen Sept. 15-16 over Ascension Christian High School homecoming festivities.
A parade was held Sept. 15, where hundreds of Lion fans came out to celebrate homecoming. At the conclusion of the parade, a pep rally was held, and Carter, a senior, was announced as the 2022 homecoming king.
On Sept. 16, Ascension Christian honored the homecoming court at halftime of the football game, and Heinkel, a senior, was crowned homecoming queen.
The homecoming court also included Gabrielle Leblanc, Melanie Jones, Kayleigh Evans, Emma Guy, Preston Connelly, Josh Green, Brock Stafford, Laken Burch and Hayden Sittig.