Coaches often break the season into three parts — predistrict, district and the playoffs — and the baseball playoffs are here.
The Dutchtown Griffins claimed the district 5-5A title with a 4-3 victory over Catholic High to finish the regular season with an amazing record of 30-3. Coach Chris Schexnaydre and the Griffins won their first outright title since 2013.
Pitcher Nick Gisclair (8-0) will lead a deep pitching staff into the playoffs. South Carolina signee Collin Dupre, Loyola (New Orleans) signee Nathan Monceaux, Centenary signee Caleb Ickes and LSU-Eunice signee Reuben Williams are some players to watch in the postseason. Other players to watch include Pierson Parent, Ethan Mayeux, Tanner Vadnais, Jace Bennett and Will Delaune.
The Griffins are holding on to the second spot in the power rankings (as of press time) and should be in the top four of 5A, pending some final games being played for other teams.
Ascension Catholic won its 22nd district championship with a 12-1 victory over Ascension Christian. The Bulldogs (23-7) are led by junior pitchers Brooks and Bryce Leonard. The Leonard twins have combined for 14 victories, and both have an ERA under three. They bat in the heart of the Bulldog lineup and play infield when not pitching.
Senior catcher Nicholls State signee Lex Melancon leads the Bulldogs lineup at the top of the order and is an excellent defensive player. Seniors Jacques Husers (first base/pitcher) and Demarco Harry (infield/pitcher/outfield) are key contributors. Harry is a Grambling baseball signee. Another pitcher that has stepped up is junior Trent Landry. Sophomore Jackson Landry leads the team with eight home runs.
Outfielders junior Layton Melancon and sophomore Jake Landry are speedy fielders and handle the bat as well. Junior third baseman Collin Brown has hit well and played solid in the infield. The Bulldogs won their second consecutive district title under coach Gee Cassard and hold on to the top seed in Division 4. The Bulldogs will begin the playoffs with a best two of three series later this week.
St. Amant is 28-6 and at the eighth spot in the power rankings, though there could be some late movement in the rankings. Pitchers Jacob Mayers, Dallas Moran, Brayden Billingsley and Camron Planche lead the way. Nicholls signee Brayden Kuriger and UL signee Lee Amedee lead the offense. Other key contributors include Cole Poirrier and Landon Stewart. Catcher Connor Molaison has been very good behind the plate.
Coach Brandon Bravata’s team will be a dangerous team to watch in the 5A playoffs.
Ascension Christian (22-9) will be in the Division 4 playoffs; their seeding with be in the 10th through 12th range. The Lions, under head coach Jared Kleinpeter, will be a tough first-round opponent for a higher seed. Senior Andrew Landry leads the Lions at the plate. Wyatt Buratt and Brennan Hunt have hit over .400 this season. Jack Markey, Preston Connelly and Buratt lead the pitching staff.
Four teams from Ascension Parish begin their journeys to winning a state title this week. Don’t be surprised if several of them go deep or even win a state title.