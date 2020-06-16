The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 28-June 4:
May 28
Jones, Marchand D.: 36; 8191 Main St., Sorrento; violations of protective orders, simple battery
Bourn, Colby: 23; 624 Bougue Chitto Road, Bougue Chitto, Mississippi; illegal carrying of weapons (felony), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Garza, Adrianna Marie: 31, 39274 James Drive, Prairieville; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sterling, Cambre Lasha: 26, 103 Palm Drive, Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, filing or maintaining false public records
Smith, Zachary: 27; 918 Blossom Trail, Brookhaven, Mississippi; flight from an officer (misdemeanor), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor), criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Bizette, Chad Robert: 47; 18282 La. 22, Livingston; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony), theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000 (felony), illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 29
Duet, Christian Jade: 24; 1544 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales; parole violation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, no motor vehicle insurance, no seat belt, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated third offense (felony)
Williams, Jacobi Javante: 19; 41390 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; violations of protective orders, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, stalking, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Lomas, Robert Lee: 28; 12297 Deck Blvd., Geismar; illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Tremont, Ashley Denay: 36, 14317 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Powell, Renee Orillion: 52; 8380 Paul Road, St. Amant; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
May 30
Therence Jr., Vernon C.: 26; 15365 La. 73, No. 1, Prairieville; second-degree battery, armed robbery, simple battery, simple assault, disturbing the peace/simple assault, theft less than $1,000
Redditt, Isaac Hezakiah: 19; 39056 James Drive, Prairieville; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Lone, Josue Francisco: 18; 1503 Newton St., Apt. B, Gretna; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hinton, Gamadison: 29; 182 J.E. Johnson Road, Prentiss, Mississippi; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Bailey, Brandy: 35; 1130 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville; simple battery
Balzer, Shamen: 27; 1130 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville; simple battery
May 31
Green, Deric Dbrillion: 26, 418 St. Joseph St., Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles
Robinson Jr., Eric Elwin: 26; 102 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 37; 3038 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; state probation violation
Tyrone, Rachel: 41; 10646 South Shore Court, Baton Rouge; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, exploitation of the infirmed
June 1
Smith, Anthony: 19; address unknown; simple burglary (all others)
Babin Jr., Allen Dale: 46; 13061 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Spann, Anna Elizabeth: 34; 13206 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant
Yarno, Natalie: 32; 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Yates, Alvin C.: 65; 317 Avery Drive, Slidell; signal lamps and signal devices, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
June 2
Brown, Devonta Quantrell: 20; 37348 La. 30, Geismar; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, two counts principals, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault
Frederic, Stan Lee: 39; 16482 La. 929, Prairieville; state probation violation, simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft less than $1,000
Colar, Anthony Edward: 26; 2228 S. Burnside Ave., No. 173, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, five counts telephone communications/improper language/harassment, theft less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple assault
Delatorre, Carlos Albert: 28; 16731 Stephanie Ave., Baton Rouge; cyberstalking, three counts hold for other agency, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000 (felony)
Hammond, Charleston Dmoine: 23; 7180 La. 75, Geismar; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, assault by drive-by shooting, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, bond revocation
Landry, Stacy Lee: 43; 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; bond revocation, disturbing the peace /language/disorderly conduct
Pauley, Kenneth: 35; 13120 Lamar Moran Road, No. 18, St. Amant; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Holmes, Frederick: 48; 44423 Braud St., Sorrento; failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Tessa S.: 40; 13199 Pecan Lane, St. Amant; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
June 3
Adams, Demarcus: 32; 27205 La. 43, Hammond; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Babin, Ronald W.: 57; 14436 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; probation violation
Martin Jr., Lydelle: 25; 8149 Leggett St., Sorrento; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 4
Jones, Kobe Lee: 19; 2405 Louisiana Ave., Lutcher; second-degree murder attempted