Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Dec. 26-28:
CIVIL SUITS
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Scott Michael Burgess, overdraft.
University of Louisiana System Board v. Apryl Michelle Brignac, open account.
Xavier University of Louisiana v. Kristien Daniels, open account.
Wymar Federal Credit Union v. Randall W. Barksdale, executory process.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Placid C. Nwokorie, promissory note.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Brandon M. Walthers, promissory note.
Capital One NA v. Culmone Mason Group LLC and Lorna Bourgeois, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Sadie Forrest, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Terence Macon, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Charles Rolls, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Dalvin Richardson, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Rebekah C. Brignac, open account.
Discover Bank v. Brad R. Smith, open account.
Adam Jones v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Renee Nicole Firmin, damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Maria A. Dedon, open account.
Tonya Y. Carraway v. Louisiana Workforce Commission and Elayn Hunt Correction Center, judicial review.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert Joshua Lebrun, executory process.
JPMorgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Shannon Barrick aka Shannon T. Barrick aka Shannon D. Desira aka Shannon Trammell Barrick aka Shannon Denyse Desira aka Shannon Trammell aka Shannon D. Barrick, executory process.
Joseph Bennett v. Esau Mejia, Mutual Insurance Co. Liberty and Brand Energy and Infrastructure Inc., damages.
Standard Mortgage Corp. v. Succession of Truman C. Galloway and Kristin L. Daigle, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Amanda Henry v. Jason N. Henry, divorce.
Hilary Gordian, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eduardo Rodriguez Jr., child support.
Brandy Irving, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Shyrone Chatman, child support.
Kayla Jenkins, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jamal Steward, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Laci Stephens, child support.
Michelle Prudhomme Daigle v. Kermit I. Daigle, divorce.
Dana Morgan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cherity Bruce, child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Henry Clay Vavasseur
Succession of Arnold Wayne Tanner
Succession of Ralph O'Neal Beck Jr.
Succession of Richard B. Robertson Sr., Aka Richard B. Robertson