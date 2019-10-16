Information about the Executive MBA program at Nicholls State University will be available during a meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 23, at River Parishes Community College, 925 W. Edenborne Parkway, Gonzales.
The purpose of the meeting is to acquaint interested working professionals with details about the Nicholls program and to assess the possibility of conducting the 18-month program on the RPCC campus.
The Nicholls EMBA program is delivered in a lock-step format, in which participants begin and complete the program together. This approach allows students to develop lasting professional networks and long-term friendships. Each EMBA cohort is limited to 15 individuals and focuses on business analysis and decision support.
For information about the Nicholls State University EMBA program, interested individuals can call (985) 448-4241 or email jennifer.schulte@nicholls.edu. For complete program details, visit nicholls.edu/mba.
The College of Business at Nicholls State University holds accreditation from The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.