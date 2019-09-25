Members of the Gonzales Garden Club were challenged to identify images of plants as native or nonnative during the club's Sept. 4 meeting at the Prairieville home of Patti Mouton. The club's president is Jamie Trisler.
Club member Mary Jo Pohlig created the challenge in support of the meeting's theme, “Garden Club Goes Native."
The meeting’s program also featured a lighthearted skit comparing native to nonnative plants, an educational exhibit of native plant photos labeled for identification, and floral arrangements created with native plants from members’ home gardens.
Snacks of spinach dip, cheeses and crackers were served with mimosas prior to the meeting’s call to order. Rick Mouton cooked a pork and sausage jambalaya for the occasion. Hostesses Patti Mouton, Janis Poche, Loretta Ramirez, Lorraine Gautreau, Rita Bourque, Mabel Savoy and Gail Lonibos provided white beans, string beans, tossed green salad and rolls. The meal ended with brownies, lemon squares and pineapple cake served as dessert choices with coffee.
The Gonzales Garden Club is federated by National Garden Clubs Inc.