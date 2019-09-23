GONZALES — The city of Gonzales is asking the state for money to help buy land and built two new connector roads in the area of busy La. 30.
One project, estimated to cost approximately $400,000, would build a road between Veteran's Avenue and Commerce Avenue, on the north side of La. 30.
The other would create a new traffic corridor on the south side of La. 30, in the area of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension hospital, by extending St. Francis Street to Darla Avenue. The cost: $3.9 million.
The City Council on Monday approved a resolution seeking state funding for the projects, with the city to provide a 25 percent match.
Also on Monday, the city's director of public works, Alvin Broussard, reported that security cameras are now installed in Jambalaya Park, which saw a rash of vandalism in recent months.
"I don't know if they have noticed them, but the vandalism has stopped," Broussard said.
The city also inducted several East Ascension High students into the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council for the 2019-2020 school year.
The East Ascension High students will work with the city to build leadership skills and strengthen their community.
On the Youth Advisory Council this school year are Alexis Anderson, Lauren Bennett, Lakendra Bergeron, Ameyan Johnson, Skye Taylor and Kittyanna Walker.