Krewe de Halcyon’s royal court was presented Feb. 11 at the krewe’s fifth annual Mardi Gras ball, “Under the Big Top," in Baton Rouge. Donations were collected to support the Mayo Clinic spine wing in Jacksonville, Florida, in honor of a krewe member.
Jim and Vickie Hall, the 2020 king and queen, were honored along with the dukes and duchesses of their royal court: Chris and Nicole Howard, Alphonso and Reneé Smith and Keith and Shannon Oswalt.
Kicking off the presentation of the royal court was a performance by Matthew Lass and Ashlyn Leonard of Center Stage Performing Arts Academy, who danced and sang to “The Greatest Show” from the 2017 musical biographical drama "The Greatest Showman."
The core values of the krewe de Halcyon are charity, family, fun and fulfillment, a news release said. The krewe has participated in and supported charitable fundraisers within Ascension Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas since inception. It has participated in the Gonzales Veterans Day parade; participated and raised money for the Ryan’s Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, March of Dimes and Wreaths Across America; and prepared personal hygiene bags with notes of encouragement for donation to the homeless.
The Krewe de Halcyon was also a sponsor of the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation, Jambalaya Festival and The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing for a Cause fundraiser. For information on the krewe, visit www.krewedehalcyon.com.