Two St. Joseph altars were erected in Donaldsonville, both honoring long family traditions.
The Cataldo family held its annual St. Joseph Altar on March 17 at the Donaldsonville home of Edna and Anthony Latino. The public was invited to view the altar and enjoy a spaghetti meal, along with many delicious desserts, including Sicilian fig cookies.
On March 24, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Donaldsonville hosed a St. Joseph Altar erected by members of the St. Joseph Society from Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Following the 10:30 a.m. Mass, a meatless spaghetti dinner, along with desserts, was served to the public.
St. Joseph altars commemorate the end of a drought-caused famine in Sicily during the Middle Ages. The faithful attributed this blessing to prayers to St. Joseph, Sicily’s patron saint, and prepared a feast from the resulting harvest. Sicilian immigrants brought the custom to Louisiana, and it is celebrated near St. Joseph’s Day.