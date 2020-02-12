Ascension Parish basketball teams compete for playoff slots
With less than two weeks remaining in the high school basketball season, the boys and girls basketball teams in the parish are jockeying for position to make playoff runs. The LHSAA remains split for playoffs in basketball, and after the January meeting, that will remain the same heading into 2020-21.
On the boys’ side, Division 4 looks to be really tough as the playoff spots become more clear. Ascension Catholic is 14-11 overall and in the 11th spot (16 teams are selected) and Ascension Christian is 9-12 overall and currently number 21. In Class 3A, the Donaldsonville Tigers are 14-14 overall and currently sit at number 20 (32-team bracket); the Tigers look to finish strong and possibly get a home game in the first round (top 16 host).
Class 5A, from top to bottom is extremely strong with teams such as Natchitoches Central, Walker, New Iberia, Bonnabel and Ouachita Parish. East Ascension leads the way with a 19-8 record and a 15-seed. The Spartans have played extremely well as of late and are looking to make a playoff run. The St Amant Gators are tied with EA for parish victories, with 19, and are in the 19th spot with a few games remaining. The Gators are red hot right now and will end the regular season at parish foe, Ascension Catholic. The Dutchtown Griffins are on the outside, looking in, with a few games remaining. The Griffins have been hit by the injury bug to key players, but have played some sophomores and freshmen; the future looks bright.
On the girls’ side, in Division 4, Ascension Catholic is 6-15 overall and number 19 (top 16 seeds make the field). The Lady Bulldogs starting lineup consists of freshmen and sophomores; they should be better in the coming years. The Ascension Christian Lions are playing a condensed schedule and will not be in the playoffs this season.
In Class 3A, the Donaldsonville Tigers are 12-10 overall and currently the 16 seed. If the playoffs started today, they would host the first round. Class 5A is strong as always and East Ascension leads the way in that class for the parish teams. The Spartans are 12-7 overall and sit in the 19th spot for the playoffs. Finishing out strong and hosting a first round playoff game would be big for the Lady Spartans. St. Amant leads the parish with 21 victories on the girls' side and is ranked 23rd in the playoff standings. The Dutchtown Griffins are 14-11 overall and are ranked 35th. If they can close the regular seasons with a few wins, they have a chance to get in the playoffs.
The overall basketball landscape in the parish is really strong for both the boys' and the girls' teams. Time is of the essence, with only a few regular season games remaining. Wins are important, and playing your best will determine how far you advance.