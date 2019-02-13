Ascension Christian girls prepare for basketball playoffs
Coach Michelle Evans likes to define roles for her team so the players understand what is expected, which is pretty obvious.
“Our motto is: Do your job," Evans said. "We have roles defined, and our team focus is just that."
Leading the Lady Lions is Alona Washington, who has carried the load this season. “Alona is our leader," Evans said. "She averages 25 points and 10 rebounds per game; she does a great job of getting all the girls involved."
Grace Lewis averages seven posts per game and has played well. The Lady Lions finished the regular season at 10-7 and seem to be locked in as the 12 seed; they should host a first-round game.
Evans, in her fifth season as the head coach, knows there are areas that her team has to improve in. “We continue to work on our ball handling and individual confidence," she said. "Our defense is an area we take pride in."
Check out the playoff pairings at lhsaa.org. The playoffs begin this week for all Ascension Parish schools.
Ascension Parish girls basketball teams in playoffs
Class 5A
East Ascension hosts New Iberia on Feb. 14.
St. Amant travels to HL Bourgeois on Feb. 14.
Class 3A
Donaldsonville hosts Green Oaks on Feb. 14.
Division IV
12 Ascension Christian hosts 21 Covenant Christian on Feb. 14.
Ascension Catholic travels to 13 St. Frederick on Feb. 14.
National signing day
Athletes from around the parish signed scholarship papers Feb. 6 on National Signing Day. Schools held ceremonies announcing where their student-athletes would attend college.
East Ascension High School football signees
East Ascension High School seniors who accepted college football scholarships are:
- Tahj Ballard, Arkansas Baptist College, Little Rock
- Cooper Ducote, Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi
- Deshon Hall, Louisiana Tech, Ruston
- Nick Massey, Mesabi Range Community College in Virginia, Minnesota
- Donrell McKenzie, University of Arkansas at Monticello
- Jaqunn Mitchell, Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi
- Shaivonn Robinson, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia
- Derrick Smith, Mesabi Range Community College in Virginia, Minnesota
- Markquell Stewart, McNeese State University, Lake Charles.
East Ascension High School softball signees
East Ascension High School seniors who accepted college softball scholarships are:
- Shortstop Rachel Ducote, Christian Brothers University, Memphis, Tennessee
- Catcher Brynnen Gautreau, Lindenwood University, Belleville, Illinois.
Donaldsonville High School signees
Donaldsonville High School seniors who accepted college athletic scholarships are:
- Christian Bell, Garden City Community College, Garden City, Kansas
- Savon Landry, Arkansas Baptist College, Little Rock
- Jeffery Johnson, Arkansas Baptist College, Little Rock.
Dutchtown High School football signees
Dutchtown High School seniors who accepted college athletic scholarships are:
- Shane Levy, Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Missouri
- Terry Matthews, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, Iowa.
St. Amant High School football signees
- K.J. Franklin, Nicholls State University
- Johnny Johnson, Army.
Ascension Catholic signees
Ascension Catholic seniors who accepted college athletic scholarships are:
- Dillion Davis, football, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux
- Mason Zeringue, baseball, LSU-Eunice.