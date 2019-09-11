The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Aug. 29-Sept. 5:
Aug. 29
Jackson, Marcus: 39, 175 La. 403, Paincourtville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Phillips, Bret Michael: 29, 14227 Mire Road, Gonzales, hit-and-run driving.
Weaver, Michael R.: 32, 12488 Hebert Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Clifton, Sage Patrick: 18, 7322 La. 1, Belle Rose, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Hopkins, Jolyne Joyce: 26, 32652 Cynthia Drive, Denham Springs, two counts of hold for other agency, misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Dean, Darren W.: 52, 8140 St. Hendrick Dr., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, security required, hit-and run-driving.
High, Lisa: 35, 1013 Frankle Ave., Metairie, failure to appear in court.
Aikens, Joy Lynn: 6118 Aikens Road, Prairieville, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Corrent, Shane Michael: 44, 11079 Garrett Drive, domestic abuse battery.
Sparlin, Tiffany Michelle: 26, 40089 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Hanchey, Ashton Myles: 29, 20 Church St., Zachary, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Aug. 30
Parker, Christopher Iles: 20, 1 Beverly Terr, Mill Valley, California, misdemeanor theft.
Burns, Timothy E.: 38, 39459 Lucia St., Gonzales, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, security required, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden/ trespassing of real property, owner to secure registration, false certificates, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Thomas, Wayne: 50, 709 Colony Drive, Laplace, false certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, flight from an officer (misdemeanor), tail lamp.
Bourgeois, Bonnie Jean: 34, 44069 Penny St., St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Rodgers, Danyea: 28, 15555 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Lucas, Leonardo: 27, 39075 Elliott Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Bracken, Ralph C.: 51, 14297 Whispering Oaks Drive, No. 21, Gonzales, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property.
White, Danny Lynn: 38, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, No. 8, Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Aug. 31
Domino, Montral D.: 36, 2020 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Judice, Brendan J.: 20, 37395 Preserve Trail, Gonzales, second-degree battery.
Burns, Trevon: 19, 13225 Irvin Drive, Ponchatoula, second-degree battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner disorderly conduct.
Glaze, Kane: 30, 40441 Barden Road, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Dixon, Cody M.: 26, 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, public intimidation/threat, misdemeanor theft, extortion, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Sharp, Brendan James: 22, 13138 Mont Rose Drive, Denham Springs, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Medrano, Cesar A.: 35, 3491 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Morris Sr., Derrell James: 52, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Been, Dylan Mark: 26, 97066 N. 3073 Road, Castle, Oklahoma, proper equipment required on vehicles play of plate, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation and driving, two counts of vehicular injuring.
Diaz, Rosa Maria: 55, 37313 La. 74, 53, Geismar, misdemeanor theft.
Poole, Melinda Calmes: 49, 1727 N. Magnolia, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Wilson, Deandre: 19, 810 Cherry St., Apt. 1, Opelousas, simple criminal damage to property.
Andre, Charles C.: 36, 7308 E. LA. 81, Blanks, state probation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Darville, Jarvis Letroy: 37, arraignment, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, obscenity.
Sept. 1
Brown, Kirsten: 24, 114 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Moore, Kenneth Aaron: 30, 40334 Crestridge Drive, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Moracerritos, Salomon: 35, 538 S. Flannery, Baton Rouge, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Coomer, Daniel Jacob: 26, 12007 Ida Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Walker, Devin C.: 25, 205 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Gaudin, Justin M.: 37, 40250 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, misrepresentation during booking, driving on right side of road/exceptions, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tureaud, Ferika: 37, 41037 Galvez Trails, Prairieville, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence, failure to appear.
Villatoro, Wilzon Javier: 26, 11 W. St. Avide, Chalmette, no seat belt, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation.
Singleton, Adrienne: 33, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., No. 2311, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Delmore, Destin P.: 20, 13183 Rosetta St., Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Junot, Sarah Lynne: 25, 26909 James Chapel, Holden, misdemeanor theft.
Jackson Jr., Derrick Lavert: 21, 41083 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Williams, Enricco Deville: 40, 13232 Himel Road, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage vandalism, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer, violations of registration provisions, no seat belt.
Sept. 2
Clouatre, Cody M.: 23, 45055 Huntington Drive, No. 1, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Escobar Flores, Laureano Rodriguez: 20, 47021 La. 22, No. 14, St. Amant, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated
Hays, Jack Dalton: 27, 14578 La. 10, St. Francisville, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Nunez, Oscar: 18, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No 33, Gonzales, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Templet, Randy Paul: 45, D, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Jeremy Quindell: 38, 518 E. Great Haven St., Gonzales, parole violation, failure to appear, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Ballard, Justin: 27, 30756 N. Aberdeen, Denham Springs, misdemeanor theft.
Kay, Shiraz: 51, 18639 Perkins Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Washington, Calvin: 31, 18813 Manchac Acres Road, E, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Wilson, James Charles: 47, 7514 Eva St., Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Corretjer, Tracy O.: 52, 18243 Manchac Place Drive Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Sept. 3
White, Toni: 57, 9212 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Scott, Justin: 30, 9275 W. Balboa Drive, Baton Rouge, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Whitmore, Jerry: 43, 30923 Goldenrod St., Denham Springs, parole violation other state/jurisdiction, second-degree battery.
Parms, Collin: 24, 2119 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales, simple burglary (vehicle).
Humphrey Sr., Jimmy Dean: 55, 25174 La. 22, Maurepas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Schoreck, Shawn Patrick: 42, 14094 Twin Lakes Drive, Prairieville, felony domestic abuse batter/strangulation, failure to appear-bench warrant.
Beasley-Collins, Sayonara: 48, 159 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, failure to appear in court.
Williams, Lyndrea Rochaun: 22, 1050 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, constructive contempt of court.
Tillotson, Markis: 19, 17323 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in the country.
Hodges, Brandie R.: 35, 9527 Rod Anderson Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Munson, LeMichael C.: 38, 2118 St. John Ave., Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, armed robbery.
Boudreaux, Shantell Nicole: 35, 14467 Bishop Woods Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
Rosaya, Christopher: 34, 11366 W. Main St., Gonzales, parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm.
Foster, Deon Leonard: 41, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 5, Gonzales, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Dezara, Byron A.: 30, 724C Church St., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Petty, Michael Raye: 52, 40097 Autumn Hill Ave., Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive-other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Sept. 4
Johnson, Mitchell A.: 28, 36446 La. 74, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Jackson, Denise: 48, 820 Church St., Donaldsonville, battery of a police officer (misdemeanor), resisting an officer, consumption or carrying of alcoholic beverages in public, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, illegal use of 911.
Bradbury, Ashley Ann: 23, 41435 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Agujar, Arnold: 46, 18372 Craig St., Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dumas, Phil S.: 37, 1711 Cedar St., Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Grant, Whitney: 26, 14050 Young Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Heroin.
Saul, Joslyn: 20, 5959 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Daigle, Edward: 45, 40520 Misty Oak Court, Prairieville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Million, Kaveria: 27, 24810 Frank St., Plaquemine, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Bennet, Justin Deon: 34, 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Collins, Gerald: 25, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Crawford, Dustin: 35, 760 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
Carballei, Nancy: 29, 1919 S. Helens Way Ave., Gonzales, violations of registration, fugitive.
Flores, Sylvia: 27, 3707 Stateman Drive, Alvin, Texas, arraignment, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Harris, Delany Randell: 34, 14441 Black Locust St., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Levite, Jeffrey: 36, 11115 Shandon Drive, Greenwell Springs, surety, failure to appear in court.
Gibbs, Viltris Benjamin Autin: 26, 8504 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Green, Justin Wayne: 34, 7212N Ernest Floyd Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Medrano, Cesar A.: 35, 13491 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Sept. 5
Sauceman, Davonta Leon: 19, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Lathers, Katina Larisha: 23, 12625 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, surety, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Caldwell, Krystine Francis: 31, 9350 Shepard Drive, Beaumont, computer fraud, bank fraud, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
McCurley, Jeramie M.: 36, 10126 Santa Monica Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.