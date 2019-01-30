The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center has named five Ascension Parish natives Dean's Scholars and Paul M. Hebert Scholars for the spring 2019 semester.
Brooke Bahlinger, Erik Tadda Jr., Maci Gauthier and Addison Hollis are among 79 students to be named Dean’s Scholars. Ashley Delaune is one of 56 students to be named as Hebert Scholars.
Hollis is in her first year of law school, and Gauthier is in her second year of LSU Law. Bahlinger, Tadda and Delaune are completing their third and final year of law school.
The rank of Paul M. Hebert Scholar is awarded to the top 10 percent of LSU Law students earning 12 or more semester hours of credit in courses taken at the Law Center.