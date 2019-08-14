Check out these Ascension Parish Library programs:
MEDICINAL PLANTS: Heather Kirk-Ballard, an LSU professor of consumer horticulture, will give a presentation on the history of medicinal plants, their uses, and growing them in Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The presentation is part of the fall library series of education workshops given by the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter. To register, call the Gonzales library at (225) 647-3955.
UNDERSTANDING OSTEOARTHRITIS: Dr. Matthew Copple, an orthopedic surgeon, will discuss the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, and treatment options, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 16
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16
- Butcher Boy, 3439 La. 1, Donaldsonville, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27
- Labor Day Block Party, Tanger Outlets, 2100 S. Tanger Blvd., Gonzales, noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-8924.
FALL LAWN CARE: Ronald Strahan, an LSU professor of plant environmental and soil sciences, will give a presentation on fall lawn care and identification of weeds in lawns and landscapes at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants are welcome to bring samples of weeds from their lawns for identification and learn best practices to control them. The presentation is part of the fall library series of education workshops given by the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter. To register, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.