The Shockwaves Sports League is hosting tryouts for the 2018-19 youth baseball season.
Tryouts on July 14 and July 21 are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for 10 and under majors, 10:30 a.m. to noon for 9 and under and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for 8 and under.
The tryout schedule for July 15 and July 22 is 7 and under from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11 and under from 10 a.m. to noon, and 12 and under from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tryouts will be held at Stevens Park, 43230 Cannon Road, Gonzales. Cost is $50, payable only by cash or money order. Fees will be refunded to participants who are not offered a team spot.
For more information, call Jeff Melancon at (225) 290-2417.