Ascension Catholic loses Division 4 title game
A magical season ended in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as Ascension Catholic lost 56-7 to defending champion Lafayette Christian Academy. Lafayette Christian won its second consecutive Division 4 title and will be moving to 2A and compete in Division 2.
A 14-7 lead by the Knights at the half ballooned with 42 second-half points, including two defensive scores and a special teams touchdown.
Lafayette Christian (14-0) scored on its its first offensive play as quarterback Zach Clement found Errol Rogers open for a 59-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs put together an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from John Mire to Andrew Landry, evening the score at 7-7. But the Knights pulled ahead for good with less than a minute left on a 37-yard touchdown by Clement.
Clement accounted for five total touchdowns on the day, proving why he's one of the best signal-callers in Louisiana.
"Last year, I didn't get to play, which really hurt me because I love my teammates. I wanted to be out there with them," Clement said.
A 14-7 game at the half is right where the Bulldogs wanted to be against a team that shut out 11 opponents and averaged 60 points a game. "We were down seven at the half and felt like we were in control. With our style of smash mouth football, we planned to run the clock and control the game," coach Drey Trosclair said.
The start of the second half was promising for the Bulldogs as they drove the ball to midfield. They then turned it over, however, opening the floodgates for the Knights. The Bulldogs gave the ball away five times and gave up a punt return for a touchdown.
"Uncharacteristic play by our team but sometimes you have to tip your cap to the other team," Trosclair said. "Clement was really good, and they are a good team."
The title game loss ends a nice run for Ascension Catholic, which has shown remarkable improvement over the past four years.
"We were 3-7 in my first year and then went quarters, finals and finals," Trosclair said. "These kids have done everything we have asked of them. This loss doesn't define this team; it just wasn't our day."
Running back Jai Williams, who was his team's MVP, finished with 262 yards on 40 carries (both numbers set a D4/1A record). Ascension Catholic finished 12-2 and will lose 15 seniors, a few of whom have started since they were freshman.
"The senior group finished with 36 wins and two runner-up trophies." Trosclair said. "We have several good players returning, plus some young guys that are hungry; our program is on the right track."
The magic ended on a Thursday afternoon, but something tells me this Bulldog team has a few more tricks up its sleeve in the future.
Ascension Parish volleyball
Members of the All-District first-team volleyball team for Division V, District 5, include players from Ascension Christian: Macee Chenevert, Kylie Jones, Savannah Marcello and Elise Millet.
Red Stick Bowl
The Red Stick Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge.
East Ascension High School football coach Darnell Lee is serving as the Eagles coach for the all-star game.
Lee's team will include Jamar Barber, Rodney Blanchard and Dillion Davis, of Ascension Catholic; Tyler Cambre, of Ascension Christian; Jeffery Johnson, Savon Landry, Devin Turner and Christian Bell, of Donaldsonville; Terry Matthews, of Dutchtown; Noah Hebert, Darius Smith and Johnny Johnson, of St. Amant; and Jason Wakefield, JaQann Mitchell, DeShon Hall and Cooper Ducote, of East Ascension.