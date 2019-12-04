More than a thousand high school students learned about careers in construction Oct. 24 during Build Your Future Day events organized by the Pelican chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.
The event at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center involved representatives of 60 construction and industry companies and businesses.
Sarah Varner with Brown and Root Industrial Services represented her company at Build Your Future Day 2019. Varner is a third-generation construction worker who said industry in Louisiana has never been bigger and better, according to a news release.
“Ultimately the future of industry in Louisiana is dependent on this up-and-coming generation," Varner said. "The only way we can do the work we do is the people, and finding those people starts at the high school level. This event allows them to see how industry can be done from a craft all the way to the engineer.”