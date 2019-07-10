The Ascension Parish School board recognized the district's 2019 support employees of the year during its May 21 meeting.
Awards were given to one support employee from each school plus one outstanding employee in each division: primary school, elementary/middle school and high school.
"One of the most critical aspects of our school system takes place in a classroom between teachers and students. Those moments cannot be successful without our support employees. Every single employee matters, as you support the learning that happens in our school buildings. We value your work and hope this recognition touches your heart as much as you touch our hearts every day," Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander said.
Ascension Parish's primary school support employees of the year are:
- Floyd McGalliard, bus driver, Ascension Head Start.
- Debra Watts, paraprofessional, G.W. Carver Primary.
- Charity Marcotte, paraprofessional, Central Primary.
- Gwendolyn Miles, paraprofessional, Donaldsonville Primary.
- Aundean Cormier, secretary, Duplessis Primary.
- Annette Davis, facility manager, Dutchtown Primary.
- Haleigh Winston, paraprofessional, Galvez Primary.
- Parisha Jupiter, secretary, Gonzales Primary.
- Aisha Williams-Duncan, guidance secretary, Lakeside Primary.
- Dennis Duplessis, custodian, Lowery Elementary.
- Amanda Babin, paraprofessional, Oak Grove Primary.
- Martha Mayers, library clerk, Pecan Grove Primary.
- Kimberly Sonnier, paraprofessional, Prairieville Primary.
- Wendy Broussard, paraprofessional, St. Amant Primary.
- Bonita Haydel, paraprofessional, Sorrento Primary.
- Courtney Sentilles, paraprofessional, Spanish Lake Primary.
Ascension Parish's middle school support employees of the year are:
- Chanthanasius Hendricks, technician, Central Middle.
- Lesli Bourgeois, secretary, Dutchtown Middle.
- Jacy Zeringue, paraprofessional, Galvez Middle.
- Amanda Blouin, paraprofessional, Gonzales Middle.
- Jamie Bourgeois, secretary, Lake Elementary.
- Paul Woods, paraprofessional, Lowery Middle.
- Jessica Ickles, library clerk, Prairieville Middle.
- Tammy Viverata, paraprofessional, St. Amant Middle.
Ascension Parish's high school support employees of the year are:
- Shelita Dunham, custodian, APPLe Digital Academy.
- Myrna Lewis, secretary, Donaldsonville High.
- Keith Mitchell, custodian, Dutchtown High.
- Melynda Trosclair, secretary, Early College Option.
- Letha Miller, custodian, East Ascension High.
- Anne Waguespack, secretary, St. Amant High.