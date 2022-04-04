Rousing renditions of “Dancing on my Own” and "Burn" from Hamilton helped Dutchtown High's Kyla O'Deay win the Ascension Icon title Thursday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The singing contest, which raises money for the Ascension Fund's school grant program, included 16 contestants representing area high and middle schools belting out a variety of songs.
But, in the end O'Deay stood on stage with the other four finalists in shock as her name was called as the winner.
Marlie McLellan was second; Mallory Commander, third; and Anna Blanchard won the Fan Favorite honor.
McLellan, a Dutchtown High student, sang Radiohead's "Creep" in the first round and “Summertime” by Ella Fitzgerald.
Blanchard, a student at St. Theresa Middle School, sang Heart's power ballard "What About Love" in the first round and “Light My Love” by Greta Van Fleet in the final round.
Commander, a Dutchtown High student, rocked out with The Animals' "House of the Rising Sun" in round one and “I Surrender” by Celine Dion in round two.
Also singing in the first round were Candence Jenkins, Dutchtown High; Kaylee Gomez, St. Amant High; Hillary Brignac, St. Amant High; Jasmine Blanchard, East Ascension High; Allie Sullivan Dutchtown High; Ayden Hymel, Dutchtown High; Madeline Boeckmann, St. Amant High; Mark Ellis, Dutchtown High; Audrey Soulier, East Ascension High; Steven Allen, St. Amant High; Titan Thomas, Dutchtown High; Bella Porta, River Parishes Community College Early College Option;