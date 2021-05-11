In April, the Ascension Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol hosted local teacher Becky Fritchie for a Cessna 172 flight, conducted as a function of CAP’s Teacher Orientation Program.
The CAP program is designed to support local teachers in their presentation of aerospace education to their students, according to a news release. Its intention is to motivate teachers to bring aviation to their students who then may participate as cadets in CAP or go on to aviation careers in the military or civilian workforce.
Both military and civilian aviation are experiencing a pilot shortage, the release said. The purpose of TOP is to help mitigate this problem through education.
Fritchie teaches at Bluff Ridge Primary School in Ascension Parish. She teaches students at the school, kindergarten through fifth grade, in the STEAM Lab (science, technology, engineering, arts, math). She also previously taught math, science and social studies while being a part of Ascension Parish schools.
Fritchie has had the opportunity to implement the Aerospace Connections in Education curriculum into her classes. The CAP Aerospace Education program supports teachers with a curriculum that is leveled from kindergarten to upper grades. She is able to use program resources to ensure her students are receiving aerospace education and aviation exposure. CAP also gifts the students’ items that inspire them to seek out more information about aviation.
For example, fifth graders receive rubber band balsa wood planes to construct and fly. Fourth graders assemble Rocket Planes to explore rocketry, trajectory, and propulsion. Third graders assemble foam gliders that allow students to familiarize themselves with the parts of a plane and inspire their curiosity into flight. Kindergartners are given foam globe stress balls to demonstrate the land/water ratio on Earth.
The Civil Air Patrol organization has been a part of the curriculum in the lab at Fritchie’s school.
“The students absolutely love engaging with the concepts covered in their curriculum," she said.
Fritchie said she cannot wait to get back in the lab and show the children what she learned and saw on her orientation flight. She took photos of her school and the area.
Her school is new and just completing its first year, so getting to see the aerial views of the campus and seeing it from a different perspective will increase their connection to their new academic home and encourage and deepen their sense of pride in their school.
Fritchie said she is constantly seeking out opportunities that allow her to learn, increase her teaching repertoire and get her out into the real world so that she can share those experiences with the students. She hopes this gives them the encouragement to seek out their own opportunities to extend the learning that is going on in their classes and the lab and make sense of it in the real world.
Subsequent to completion of the flight, Fritchie sent the following message to Lt. Col. Mickey Marchand who had arranged the flight for her.
"The TOP flight experience was phenomenal. When you're teaching the concepts of aviation with the students it's difficult to conceptualize, for the instructor and the students! Getting to experience a REAL flight really solidifies what we're working on in the classroom and extends our reach to the sky! We always encourage our students to take the learning beyond our four walls and the TOP Flight opportunity allows teachers to do the same. I've still got my head in the clouds and so excited to bring this experience back to my students."
For more information on future TOP flights, call (225) 324-6795 or email mmarchand@eatel.net.
