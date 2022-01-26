The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments, a Better Business Bureau news release said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, since the arrival of the omicron variant, the increase in testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist, the compromise of personal identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising.
The FBI issued a warning earlier this year about potential fraud related to antibody tests, the release said. Scammers are selling unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests, which can give inaccurate results. In doing so, they are also collecting personal information, such as Social Security numbers and dates of birth. They may also be stealing health insurance or Medicare information that can be used in future schemes.
How the scam works
Robocalls are sent out to consumers directing them to a website that looks like a clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 tests. These tests claim to identify if a person has been infected with the coronavirus — even if they’ve recovered. Some even promise results in 10 minutes. However, to receive a test, a credit card or a form needs to be completed with personal information.
In some cases, the test involves an at-home kit. Other times, the tests are said to be offered through a clinic. But in all versions, the person or website selling the test is short on details. They aren’t willing or able to provide any information about how the test works, where it is sourced and what laboratory processes it.
These tests are not USDA approved and will not give accurate results. In fact, requesters may never receive an actual test kit. Either way, scammers will have made off with the money and personal information.
How to avoid fake coronavirus tests
Want a test? Talk to your doctor. Reach out to your health care provider. They can help figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic. If you don't have a primary care physician, check the Louisiana Health Department's website for information on testing availability.
Research before buying. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before agreeing to anything, investigate first. Research any claims the company makes.
Understand all options: The CDC has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available.
Never share personal information with strangers. Only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust.
Check claims of FDA approval. Per the FBI, "Not all COVID-19 antibody tests have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and their efficacy has not been determined." Check the FDA website for a list of approved tests and testing companies.