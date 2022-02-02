Keep Louisiana Beautiful seeks programs and activities to fund with its Healthy Communities Grants.
The group has awarded over $3 million in grants to support local programs that reduce litter and waste, increase recycling, strengthen litter enforcement and promote environmental education.
Interested parties should submit a letter of intent highlighting their proposed grant project. After reviewing the letters, Keep Louisiana Beautiful will extend invitations to formally apply to the programs that are closely aligned with the goals of the grant program. Letters are accepted until March 4 and may be submitted via direct mail or email. Grant award amounts vary from $2,500 to $8,000. Nonprofit organizations, schools, universities, municipalities and parishes are eligible to apply.
To learn more about the grant, funding restrictions and letter guidelines visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org/grants/healthy-communities-grants. Letters should strictly follow the guidelines provided on the website.