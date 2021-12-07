Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Nov. 2-5.
CIVIL SUITS
Mcinnis Insurance Services Inc. v. Insurance & Financial Services Inc., injunction.
Parish of Ascension v. Kevin Nicholas Henry, expropriation.
Kirk J. Hood v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Elray Kocke Service Inc. and Robert Wayne Wilkerson, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dustie M. Allert, monies due.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Devany Talley, contract.
First Heritage Credit of louisiana LLC v. Jalethia C. Henry, promissory note.
Landry Cathy Waggenspack v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. and Miguel Desharnais, damages.
Pina Pedro Torres and Torres Pedro Pina v. Louisiana State Public Safety, judicial review.
Brenton P. Johnson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
ICUL Service Corp. v. Micha Blanchard Balloq, executory judgment.
Ashland Credit Union v. Lawrence J. Kelly Jr., executory process.
Lakenya Cann v. Dorie A. Osborn, Geico Casualty Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Katrina Polk, promissory note.
Harley Davidson Credit Corp. v. Stonewall Broussard, executory process.
Companies dba Quikrete Best Block LLC v. Decuir Brick Masonry LLC, open account.
Ronald Alsay v. DG Louisiana LLC and Marquell Jones, damages.
Danielle Chastidy Dennison v. Norman Soren and Janelle Soren, damages.
Parks Dutchtown Homeowners Association Inc. v. Bernadette Winfrey Leduff, injunction.
Grace Williams v. Arlaina Ferchaud and Esurance Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Thomas Harvey Jr., open account.
(individual on behalf of) Mary York and Elvin Roy York v. Rubicon LLC, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Dylan Carbo, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Nichelle Lewis and Donald Lewis, open account.
Gilda Barze, Falyn Collins and Gailynn Minor Grinds v. Mark McCrory and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Meoshia Marshall v. Marlon Marshall Sr., divorce.
Jasmine Denoux v. Antonio Smith, divorce.
Traci Roy Adams v. John David Adams, divorce.
Carla W. Shepherd v. Andrew G. Shepherd, divorce.
Shereba Young v. Byron Young, divorce.
Ashley Boyce Foret v. Gerald David Foret Jr., divorce.
Randall D. Johnson v. Rachelle R. Johnson, divorce.
Carla Edith Garcia v. Brian Maxwell Thornton, paternity.
Taja Davis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ronald Bryant II, child support.
Stevie Credidio, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Troy Dove, child support.
Lauren Manuel, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joseph Fontenot, child support.
Morgan Jackson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cody Guillot, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Clorissa Curtis, child support.
Tiffany Jackson, Louisiana State Department Children v. Matthew Folse, child support.
Office Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Blake Cahill, child support.
Sherell Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Therrin Chisley, child support.
Kenneth Mumphrey v. Sabrina Mumphrey, divorce.
Kelsey Wise Lyon v. Colton John Lyon, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jean Stacey Moran Burstall aka, Jean S. Burstall Moran
Succession of Barry James Robert
Succession of Anthony J. Pisciotti
Succession of Dana Leigh Tullier Coleman
Succession of Troy Allen Matthews
Succession of Howard Anthony Olivier, Odel Bordenave Olivier
Succession of Beverly A. Wolfe
Succession of Dean Joseph Delaune