Shout Out
One of the fiercest football rivalries in the state kicks off next week when St. Amant and East Ascension high schools meet. The fans of these two schools pump up the celebration with a weeklong schedule that includes a golf tournament on Oct. 29 at Pelican Point and jambalaya sales on Nov. 1 at Rouses in Gonzales. Money raised from the events are donated to the schools.
The two schools come together Nov. 1 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for the Shout Out pep rally, where the spirit stick is awarded to the school with the loudest fans.
The week ends with the football game Friday at Spartan Stadium.
Mattress sale
Need a new mattress? East Ascension High School annual mattress sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the school gym, 612 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales.
More than 24 name-brand models will be available for customers to try. The beds come in all sizes, are new, made to order, have factory warranties and are priced lower than retail.
Pillows, sheets, frames and adjustable power bases will also be available. Every purchase benefits the students and programs at East Ascension High School. Delivery and financing options are available.
Live Well Ascension
A variety of free cancer screenings will be offered during a Live Well Ascension event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
The event is being presented by the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales, with financing from the Gonzales Area Foundation.
Cancer screenings will include breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin. Food and entertainment will also be available at no cost, along with other health screenings such as blood pressure and glucose checks.
All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Appointments are required for breast cancer screenings only. To make an appointment for a breast cancer screening at the event, call (225) 215-1234. All other screenings are open to the public and do not require an appointment. For information, visit marybird.org/livewell.
Medicare information
Seniors are invited to pick up information on the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 1008 during events hosted by the Ascension Council on Aging in November.
The MIPPA education events will include a talk from guest speaker Barbara Gooden, of the Louisiana Department of Insurance and Capital Area Agency on Aging.
The talks will be available to both of centers: Gonzales Senior Center on at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7 and Donaldsonville Senior Center at 10 a.m. Nov. 14. For information, call Dawn Russo at (225) 473-3789.
Boo and the Badge
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Boo and the Badge party Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville.
The event features a spooky haunted house, a sheriff's office display and candy.
For information, call (225) 621-8653.