The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 11-18:
June 11
Brewster, Randall Craig, Jr.: 26; 42204 Marblestone Ave., Prairieville; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Colby, Cade Follet: 39; 18735 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Price, Ridge: 30; 31643 N. Corban Road, Walker; possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Paola, Salvador Joseph: 30; 13510 N. Leah St., Gonzales; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Miller, Briana Danielle: 31; 18019 Webb Road, Prairieville; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia
Revelle, Cindy R.: 36; 40512 Thais Road, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, false certificates, required position and method of turning at intersections
June 12
Avara, Jan Leroy: 33; 15245 Palomino Lane, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Wolfe, Janna S.: 43; 18627 Broussard Road, Prairieville; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Fox, Barbara V.: 38; 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; aggravated second-degree battery
Chreene, David: 36; 7522 Cherrybark Oak Drive, Gonzales; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault upon a peace officer
Braud, Keith Allen: 63; 12363 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft less than $1,000
Bonds, Dedrick Earl: 40; 2965 70th Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Waiters, Octavious Quintez: 19; 500 W. Airtex Blvd., Houston; simple burglary (all others), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Saulny, Endya Nykia: 27; 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
June 13
Traylor, Terri Diane: 45; 1027 Grinage St., Houma; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), violations of protective orders
Vallery, Kenneth: 55; 2044 Broussard St., Convent; theft less than $1,000
Sanders, Kentrell: 39; 402 St. Joseph St., Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sampson, Justin Nathaniel: 28; 11046 La. 431, St. Amant; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Forcell, Alonzo: 26; 1205 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, driver must be licensed
June 14
Johnson II, Jeffery A.: 41; 1415 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree battery
White, Brock: 33; 205 Arnold Blvd., Lafayette; driving on right side of road-exceptions, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-1st (misdemeanor)
Menard, Lacy Marie: 26; 13491 K. McCrory Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Turner, Matthew Alan: 26; 230 Emerald Drive, Baton Rouge; bond revocation, theft less than $1,000
Shelmyer, Amber: 32; 13105 Harold Road, Gonzales; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, cruelty to animals-simple (misdemeanor)
Howard, Rhekeem L.: 33; 4754 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge; parole violation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Balfantz, Hunter Brady: 31; 13491 K. McCrory Road, Gonzales; simple battery
Rouyea, Lane M.: 57; 44319 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; resisting an officer, second degree battery
Hebert, Steven Paul: 51; 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
June 15
Harrod, Christopher Dee: 39; 12521 Palmer Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, driving on roadway laned for traffic, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)
Millien, Micah Aaron: 29; 46110 Doot Road, St. Amant; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dominique, Marcus Deandera: 28; 32565 Alice St., White Castle; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, reckless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), obscenity
Irvin, Whitney Terrell: 30; 1319 W. Sidney St., Gonzales; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
June 16
Chagnard, Christopher Patrick: 37; 9939 Manchac Road, St. Gabriel; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, limitations on backing, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first (misdemeanor)
Michel, Kevin Wayne: 47; 16108 Michel Ave., Prairieville; violations of registration provisions, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)
Fisher, Eddie Kendrick, Jr.: 38; 1028 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery
Hodges, Tara: 41; 11482 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davies, Jacob: 28; 217 S. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, 2 counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin
June 17
Langlois, Vivian Danielle: 30; 42141 Shadow Creek Ave., Gonzales; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, 2 counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin
Remero, Jaime D.M.: 34; 209 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones Jr., Danny L.: 34; 113 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; theft less than $750, monetary instrument abuse
Papineau, Kelly Don: 38; 13502 Airline Highway, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kysar, April: 40; 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales; criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary (vehicle)
Brown, Alvin: 66; 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), failure to appear-bench warrant
Anthony, Christopher Lee: 55; address unavailable , fugitive-other state jurisdiction
McLeese, Patricia C., 311 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
June 18
Schexnailder, Glen: 47, 37253 Sue St., Geismar; domestic abuse battery, simple battery