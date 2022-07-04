Editor's Note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights.
Being a great player is an attribute that all athletes strive for. Add in being a great person as well, then you have the total package. Zhavier Jupiter, a senior for East Ascension, is locked and loaded for an exciting fall season on the gridiron, according to his coach.
“He (Zhavier) is on the pillars of our program. He is an excellent student and works extremely hard. He has made multiple plays in our biggest games, providing a boost with clutch plays,” coach Darnell Lee said.
The Spartans lost three of its first four games in 2021, but the finished the season by winning four of five down the stretch including a playoff win over Southside. The Spartans lost 24-21 to eventual 5A state champ, Zachary, in the second round.
Back to lead the Spartans is Jupiter, a multitalented athlete that can play several positions and is electric with the ball in his hands. An example of this, includes Jupiter playing the “Y” (tight end), the “X” (wide receiver) and at running back. A three-year starter, standing 5’7, he has received all district honors in football and track.
“Our 4X4 relay team broke the school record and made it to the state finals this Spring,” Jupiter said.
Every senior football player that loves the game would like to play college football and Jupiter just got his first offer.
“I received my first offer from Louisiana College, proud about that," he said. "I have communicated with Princeton, Northwestern, Texas Southern and Nicholls. I have a 3.6 GPA and will be full qualified,” said Jupiter.
When track ended, that wasn’t time to rest as Jupiter started his preparations for his senior year in football.
“My dad, my brother and I came up with a summer schedule. I plan to be in the best shape of my life heading into this season. Every morning with work out at school with teammates and coaches. Later in the day, my brother and I will train at the house with cones and ladders. Our evenings are busy as well, we train at Planet Fitness, we train at Camp Moula with coach Ernest Harvey and at Skillz Evolution with coach Craig Brodie,” Jupiter said.
That type of training certainly illustrates Jupiter’s’ love for the game. “I love football, it is the first thing I think about when I wake up. This is my last high school season and I have to make the most of it to have a shot to play college ball. Playing college football has been my dream and I will do anything for that dream to come true,” he said.
The Spartans lose some key players from last year’s team, but Jupiter believes they will flourish. “Our offense will be good as advertised, the majority of our starters played early, we are building on where we left off last season. Every year our defense is one of the toughest units in the state and this year will be do different. We plan to make a serious run at a state title this year,” said Jupiter.
As athletes graduate, knowing they gave it in their best is always something they want to be remembered by and Jupiter is no different. “I want people to remember my work ethic on and off the field. I want my teammates and classmates to remember the good times we shared with our teachers and coaches. The times we shared at practice, the cafeteria and our pep rallies. I am not the most outspoken person, but I will always support my Spartan family, once a Spartan, always a Spartan,” Jupiter said.
Jupiter has certainly left his mark with one year left, his coach can attest to that. “Zhavier is just a solid person all around and one of my favorites, he never complains, he just leads by example,” said coach Lee.