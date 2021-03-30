Free Easter Bunny photos
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invite families to celebrate spring with free photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations, including Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, and Cabela’s, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Families who make a reservation can receive a free studio-quality 4x6 color photo, with the option to upgrade to other photo packages. Hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3; and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Visit basspro.com/easter or cabelas.com/easter for reservations. Various health precautions will be in place.
Household Hazardous Material Day is Saturday
Ascension Parish government is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Material Collection program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.
The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales, but people are asked to enter the facility from Ashland Road off La. 30.
Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries and paint. Not accepted are things such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum and plastic.
A more complete list can be found on the parish website and Facebook page.
This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID which includes residential street address.
For more information or to volunteer call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Ascension Advocate are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Sewer options discussions set
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council are hosting a series of open houses to provide information about the proposal for transferring the parish sewer assets to National Water Infrastructure.
Parish residents will vote April 24 on the proposal. Meeting are set for 6 p.m. April 7 at St. Amant Middle and April 19 at Dutchtown Middle. The meetings will be in the school gyms.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ascension Parish Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is administering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
The vaccines are administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those seeking vaccination must call (225) 450-1424 to make an appointment, and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number and Medicare number if applicable.
For information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
Recycle in 2021
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.