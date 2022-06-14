Northwestern State University in Natchitoches announced its Spring 2022 honors lists.

President’s list

Students earned a grade-point average of 4.0. From the area are:

Ascension Parish

Donaldsonville: Lerae Thibodeaux

Geismar: Scottye Cassard, Kristi Contreary

Gonzales: Addison Adams, Ryan Gremillion; Amy Shamburger, Jaci Templet

Prairieville: Mckenzi Davis, Logan Dupuy, Cameron Kelly

St. Amant: Jaylen Templet

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker: Katelyn Kennedy, Christian Osborne

Livingston Parish

Amite: Dominique Sims

Denham Springs: Tyler Cotton, Abbie Easterly, Alexis Edwards

Springfield: Courtney Hubbert

Walker: Jessie Cochran, Josie Dial

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond: Kaylon Willoughby

Independence: Caitlyn Wooters

Ponchatoula: Grant Gros

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville: Emma Cockrum, Eden Wyandon

Dean’s list

Students must be enrolled full time and earn a grade-point average of between 3.5 and 3.99. Those from the area are:

Ascension Parish

Geismar: Jordan Thomas

Gonzales: Victoria Gardner, Reese Lipoma, Ethan Smith

Prairieville: Tahirah Forte, Breiona Leslie, Alexandra Nelson, Ashlyn Pettis

Sorrento: Savannah Struppeck, Megan Melancon

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker: Kristin Jiles

Greenwell Springs: Morgan Bellot, Ashleigh Klein, Anna Lingenfelter

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Christopher Louque, Abigail Smith, Ariane Smith

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond: Trace Anthon

Ponchatoula: Hannah Davis

East Feliciana Parish

Ethel: Tari Taylor

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville: Brycen Kennedy, Jayla Wyandon, Jon Sturgeon

Honor list

Students must be enrolled full-time at Northwestern and have a grade-point average of between 3.0 and 3.49. Area students are:

Ascension Parish

Geismar: Rylee Leglue

Gonzales: Javon Antonio, Ivan Longoria

Prairieville: Luke Iles, Karli Morrison

St. Amant: Taylor Hooper

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker: Sharnae Young

Zachary: Amare Bailey, Osha Cummings, Isabelle Plauche

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Micah Dugas

Walker: Abigail Whitam

Tangipahoa Parish

Kentwood: Angela McDaniel

Natalbany: Ronnia Cain

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville: Ellie Wheeler, Garrett Sanchez