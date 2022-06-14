Northwestern State University in Natchitoches announced its Spring 2022 honors lists.
President’s list
Students earned a grade-point average of 4.0. From the area are:
Ascension Parish
Donaldsonville: Lerae Thibodeaux
Geismar: Scottye Cassard, Kristi Contreary
Gonzales: Addison Adams, Ryan Gremillion; Amy Shamburger, Jaci Templet
Prairieville: Mckenzi Davis, Logan Dupuy, Cameron Kelly
St. Amant: Jaylen Templet
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker: Katelyn Kennedy, Christian Osborne
Livingston Parish
Amite: Dominique Sims
Denham Springs: Tyler Cotton, Abbie Easterly, Alexis Edwards
Springfield: Courtney Hubbert
Walker: Jessie Cochran, Josie Dial
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond: Kaylon Willoughby
Independence: Caitlyn Wooters
Ponchatoula: Grant Gros
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville: Emma Cockrum, Eden Wyandon
Dean’s list
Students must be enrolled full time and earn a grade-point average of between 3.5 and 3.99. Those from the area are:
Ascension Parish
Geismar: Jordan Thomas
Gonzales: Victoria Gardner, Reese Lipoma, Ethan Smith
Prairieville: Tahirah Forte, Breiona Leslie, Alexandra Nelson, Ashlyn Pettis
Sorrento: Savannah Struppeck, Megan Melancon
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker: Kristin Jiles
Greenwell Springs: Morgan Bellot, Ashleigh Klein, Anna Lingenfelter
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Christopher Louque, Abigail Smith, Ariane Smith
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond: Trace Anthon
Ponchatoula: Hannah Davis
East Feliciana Parish
Ethel: Tari Taylor
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville: Brycen Kennedy, Jayla Wyandon, Jon Sturgeon
Honor list
Students must be enrolled full-time at Northwestern and have a grade-point average of between 3.0 and 3.49. Area students are:
Ascension Parish
Geismar: Rylee Leglue
Gonzales: Javon Antonio, Ivan Longoria
Prairieville: Luke Iles, Karli Morrison
St. Amant: Taylor Hooper
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker: Sharnae Young
Zachary: Amare Bailey, Osha Cummings, Isabelle Plauche
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Micah Dugas
Walker: Abigail Whitam
Tangipahoa Parish
Kentwood: Angela McDaniel
Natalbany: Ronnia Cain
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville: Ellie Wheeler, Garrett Sanchez