The owners of the Wash ’N Roll Express Car Wash in Gonzales recently delivered checks to the schools that won its Wash-Off Contest held Nov. 14 to celebrate the business's first anniversary.
The three schools with the most vehicles coming through the car wash that day were rewarded.
On Nov. 30, car wash owners DeEtte DeArmond and John DeArmond delivered checks to the winners: $1,000 to East Ascension High School with a total of 84 washes; $500 to St. Amant with 65 washes; and $250 to Dutchtown High with 30 washes.