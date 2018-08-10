Ascension Parish officials announced more than a year ago they were buying remotely operated drones in the fight against mosquitoes.
Now, two parish employees have been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration as drone pilots for an aerial battle against the pests and for use for other governmental purposes.
Robert Bergeron and Marshall Courtney pursued six months of self-directed study and passed written and performance exams to obtain the FAA licenses, parish officials said in a statement.
The parish's drone, which can be operated within a range of 10,000 feet, holds up to three gallons of insecticide or larvicide.
The drone hasn't supplanted other mosquito treatment methods but is used primarily after heavy rainfall and in hard-to-reach areas, parish officials said.
Bergeron, a supervisor in the Mosquito Control Department, has been employed by parish government for six years.
“This is another part of our mission to modernize our operations,” Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa said. “We are investing in the latest technologies and certifying our employees to bring better service and product to the people.”
Matassa's administration recently asked the Parish Council to shift some funding now used for animal control to mosquito control in the future if voters pass a 10-year, 1-mill property tax for animal control later this year.
The drone also has a high resolution video camera to record events and projects showcased on Ascension21.