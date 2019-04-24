Festival de la Prairie sets centennial celebration
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's annual Festival de la Prairie celebrates the church's centennial Friday through Sunday.
Things are set for 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The festival is at 15208 La. 73, Prairieville.
The family-friendly festival features live music, giveaways, a 5K and 1-mile fun run, raffles, carnival rides and games, and food. $25 bracelets for unlimited rides for a day. Visit Facebook.com/st-johns-festival-de-la-prairie for the event schedule.
Charlies's place sets open house
An open house will be held from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Charlie's Place, 1212 S. Purpera Ave., Gonzales.
Charlie's Place Respite Center serves people with Alzheimer's disease and memory-related dementia, providing socialization and engaging activities to stimulate cognition and physical health.
Drug take back day Saturday
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's annual Drug Take Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Gonzales, 828 S. Irma Blvd., and in Donalsonville at 1201 Maginnis St.
Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will be on sight to offer free health checks.
Residents can bring expired prescriptions or unused drugs for proper dispose.
New Hopeful sets worship, brunch Sunday
New Hopeful Worship Center, 39067 La. 22, Darrow, will hold a worship service and brunch at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 28.
New Hopeful's overseer is Bishop Xavier D. Madison Sr.
Cajun Country Quilters host pillowcase class
Attention sewing enthusiasts. If you’ve ever considered learning to quilt, or if you’re a quilter already, the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown has a program you may be interested in. At 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, the Cajun Country Quilters of Gonzales will lead a course in creating quilted pillowcases. Attendees need basic sewing skills and should bring a sewing machine with a manual, attachments, sewing needles, neutral colored thread, scissors, a seam ripper, straight pins, and, if possible, an extension cord. Because the class lasts through lunch time, feel free to bring a sack lunch as well.
Space is limited, so call the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699 to register or for more information.
Student Aviation Day
The National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees are hosting a Student Aviation Day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 4 at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Multiplex Facility, 4400 Airpark Boulevard, Baton Rouge.
The program is for youth age 10-17.
To register, email Joyce Burges at burges1@outlook.com.
Army seeking 2nd division veterans
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 18-22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call (224) 225-1202.