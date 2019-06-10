GONZALES — Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has requested an exemption from undedicated sales tax in the city of Gonzales for major medical equipment purchases and associated expenses at its La. 30 campus.
Jonas Fontenot, chief operating officer for Mary Bird Cancer Center, made the request to the Gonzales City Council on Monday for an exemption from any portion of the city's 2 percent sales tax that is not dedicated to other purposes.
The city's attorney, Matt Percy, said he and city officials will need to look at the language of the sales tax ordinance and get details on what portions of the tax are dedicated or restricted.
The City Council said that after they receive more information, they will take the issue up at the June 24 meeting.
Mary Bird Perkins opened its Gonzales location in 2009 in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, then named St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Also on Monday, the City Council approved special event permits for two block parties at the Tanger Outlet shopping center, one on July 6 from noon to 5 p.m., and the other on Aug. 31 also from noon to 5 p.m.