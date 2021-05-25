Dutchtown Primary School math teachers Sarah Blank and Erin Johnson were awarded a $2,500 School Impact Grant.
The Ascension Fund has made learning a little easier by providing students in fourth and fifth grade individual math manipulatives needed to learn and succeed, a news release said.
The School Impact Grant paid for Didax Kits for fourth and fifth grade classrooms. The kits include hands-on materials that are designed to be used in conjunction with the Eureka Math Curriculum that is being implemented in Ascension Parish.
Each kit helps students develop a conceptual understanding by using their hands to manipulate different materials, such as place value discs, beakers, meter sticks and fraction tiles during daily math lessons, the release said. As students continue to work with the materials, they are gaining a deeper number sense and mathematical understanding that will allow them to be successful throughout the year.
Additional resources were purchased so that each child was able to have their own set of materials to use.
In fourth grade, students will begin to explore decimals using place-value understanding. Each student will be able to use decidisks to build understanding of place value in the form of tenths and hundredths.
In fifth grade, students will begin learning about addition and multiplication using volume and area. Centimeter cubes help construct prisms as the students investigate how to find the cubic volume of a variety of shapes.