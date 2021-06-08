Ascension Parish schools were well represented when the Ascension Parish Softball All-District teams recently were announced.

In District 7-1A, Ascension Christian High's Maddie Gautreau was named most valuable player, and George Guiterrez was named coach of the year.

District 7-1A 1st team:

Maddie Gautreau: MVP Ascension Christian

Hallie Dupre: Ascension Christian

Layla Thompson: Ascension Christian

Michelle Juban: Ascension Christian

Skye Fontenot: Ascension Christian

Noelle Laiche: Ascension Christian

Harper Dupre: Ascension Christian

Mackenzie Marroy: Ascension Catholic

Maddie Tripode: Ascension Catholic

Raegan Tripode: Ascension Catholic

Sydney Viallon: Ascension Catholic

2nd team:

Mattie Dixon: Ascension Christian

Emily Swanson: Ascension Christian

Aubrey Delatte: Ascension Catholic

Coach of the Year: George Guiterrez , Ascension Christian

District 5-5A

1st team

Addison Jackson: St. Amant

Sidney Duhon: Dutchtown

Maddie West: Dutchtown

Brynne Songy: Dutchtown

Sophie Smith: St. Amant

Madi Mitchell: Dutchtown

Kassidy Hood: Dutchtown

Julia Kramer: St. Amant

Alix Franklin: St. Amant

Shelby Whittington: St. Amant

Anna Jones: Dutchtown

Avery Wheat: East Ascension

Aralee Beene: St. Amant

Katelyn Bessonette: Dutchtown

Carmen Dixon: St. Amant

Mary Beth Zeller: St. Amant

Co-MVP’s: Addison Jackson and Julia Kramer: St. Amant

Coach of the Year: Amy Pitre: St. Amant

2nd team:

Kaylee Parker: St. Amant

Alisha Brown: EA

Riley Bennett: Dutchtown

Halle Haydel: St. Amant

Lauren Crochet: St. Amant

Samantha Landaiche: St. Amant

