Ascension Parish schools were well represented when the Ascension Parish Softball All-District teams recently were announced.
In District 7-1A, Ascension Christian High's Maddie Gautreau was named most valuable player, and George Guiterrez was named coach of the year.
District 7-1A 1st team:
Maddie Gautreau: MVP Ascension Christian
Hallie Dupre: Ascension Christian
Layla Thompson: Ascension Christian
Michelle Juban: Ascension Christian
Skye Fontenot: Ascension Christian
Noelle Laiche: Ascension Christian
Harper Dupre: Ascension Christian
Mackenzie Marroy: Ascension Catholic
Maddie Tripode: Ascension Catholic
Raegan Tripode: Ascension Catholic
Sydney Viallon: Ascension Catholic
2nd team:
Mattie Dixon: Ascension Christian
Emily Swanson: Ascension Christian
Aubrey Delatte: Ascension Catholic
Coach of the Year: George Guiterrez , Ascension Christian
District 5-5A
1st team
Addison Jackson: St. Amant
Sidney Duhon: Dutchtown
Maddie West: Dutchtown
Brynne Songy: Dutchtown
Sophie Smith: St. Amant
Madi Mitchell: Dutchtown
Kassidy Hood: Dutchtown
Julia Kramer: St. Amant
Alix Franklin: St. Amant
Shelby Whittington: St. Amant
Anna Jones: Dutchtown
Avery Wheat: East Ascension
Aralee Beene: St. Amant
Katelyn Bessonette: Dutchtown
Carmen Dixon: St. Amant
Mary Beth Zeller: St. Amant
Co-MVP’s: Addison Jackson and Julia Kramer: St. Amant
Coach of the Year: Amy Pitre: St. Amant
2nd team:
Kaylee Parker: St. Amant
Alisha Brown: EA
Riley Bennett: Dutchtown
Halle Haydel: St. Amant
Lauren Crochet: St. Amant
Samantha Landaiche: St. Amant