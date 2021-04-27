ConnecTeens looking for summer volunteers
Volunteer Ascension is accepting applications for its ConnecTeens Summer Volunteer Program for Ascension Parish residents 12-17 years old.
ConnecTeens is a program that seeks to make a difference by volunteering at local agencies throughout Ascension Parish. Teens will have the opportunity to earn volunteer and service hours, learn new skills, meet new people and be part of group projects.
Space is limited for this program. Call (225) 644-7655 to request an application.
Pfizer vaccine available at Lamar-Dixon
Ascension Parish government is providing Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The free vaccinations will be offered during a six-week timeline, Mondays through Saturdays, until June 5. Vaccination hours will each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Everyone aged 16 years and older is eligible to receive this vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, but those wishing to preregister can do so online at: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F. Complete the form, then choose Lamar Dixon as your site.
These vaccines are available thanks to an extra allocation to the capitol region from the federal government. The program is being administered by the Louisiana Department of Health, and logistics are coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard and Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The vaccines will be administered by Prime Occupational Medicine.
Additionally, the Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales is still offering the Moderna vaccine. Call (225) 450-1425 for an appointment.
Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, will host this discussion about a normal part of growing up at 6 p.m. May 11 at the Gonzales library location. It is designed for girls ages 9–11 and their parents or guardians. Registration is required and space is limited. To register for this workshop, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Gonzales Garden Clubs sets plant, bake sale
Pick up some plants and baked goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 on the lawn at Gonzales City Hall during the Gonzales Garden Club's annual spring plant sale.
The sale is just in time for Mother's Day. In addition to a selection of plants and baked good, there will be raffle items for sale.
The Garden Club reminds residents to observe social distancing and wear face masks at the sale.
This fundraiser supports community garden maintenance at Jambalaya Park Garden and Kidz Kove Garden, as well as garden therapy activities for senior citizens.
Ironman Jambalaya cook-off planned
Each spring, families, businesses, schools and groups get together to practice their jambalaya cooking skills. Those rituals were mostly canceled last year as the coronavirus spread.
But with the Jambalaya Festival Association's announcement to bring back its popular Jambalaya Festival in August, groups are beginning to announce plans for cook-offs and everything jambalaya.
The Gonzales VFW Post 3693 is holding its Ironman Jambalaya Cook-off on May 1 at its new hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road.
For information, call (225) 485-7875, (225) 892-0883 or (225) 268-4334.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville.
Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Ascension Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays. For information, call (225) 603-1998.