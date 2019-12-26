Dr. James Craven has been named president of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, which has more than 500 practicing physicians serving Baton Rouge and the surrounding regions.
A native of New Orleans, Craven has been a practicing vascular surgeon since 2003, previously working in private practice in the New Orleans area, and then with CVT Surgical Center in Baton Rouge before joining Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Vascular Surgery.
Craven received his medical degree from LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport. He went on to complete his residency in general surgery and a fellowship in vascular surgery from the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He is working toward an MBA from Brandeis University in Boston.
Craven previously served as associate chief medical officer and medical director of surgical services at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He is a member of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center board of directors and also serves as a clinical associate professor of surgery at the LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans.
As president of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Craven's responsibilities will include driving results for clinical affordability, quality, growth and financial performance, as well as for internal physician relations and external relationship initiatives. He will work with providers on initiatives that expand health care access and utilize technology to better serve patients, according to a news release.