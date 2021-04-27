Ascension Parish public schools' 2020-21 support personnel of the year honorees Kim Harvey, of Lakeside Primary; Marcus Jones, of Dutchtown Middle; and Alison Clingfrost, of Dutchtown High, were honored at a recent School Board meeting.
All support personnel were selected by their respective school peers and were recognized for their commitment to the schools where they work at last week's Ascension Parish School Board meeting.
"No matter where they are, our children deserve excellence at every touchpoint, and I am just so grateful to be a part of a group of people like this," said Superintendent David Alexander. "You have all done such an amazing job in getting us all the way through this school year. It's just incredible. You, our support staff of the year, are models of teamwork and service. I know that every day you are learning new things and all of you are leaders."
HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
- Adline Griffin, school A secretary, APPLe Digital Academy
- Asante Knockum, custodian, Donaldsonville High School
- Allison Clingfost, school B secretary, Dutchtown High School
- Jeannine Massey, RNC, CFN, school nurse, Early College Option
- Shannon Hattier, career coach, East Ascension High School
- Jodi Sheets, BSN, RN, school nurse, St. Amant High School.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
- Stephanie Barnes, school A secretary, Bluff Middle School
- Mandy Marcus, school B secretary, Central Middle School
- Marcus Jones, paraprofessional, Dutchtown Middle School
- Heather French, paraprofessional, Galvez Middle School
- Elizabeth Bond, paraprofessional, Gonzales Middle School
- Theresa Smith, paraprofessional, Lake Elementary School
- Michael Sharper, math support, Lowery Middle School
- Stanley Morand, custodian, Prairieville Middle School
- Arthur Shepheard, custodian, St. Amant Middle School
- Stephon Henry, custodian, Ascension Head Start
- Brandi Harper, school A secretary, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Keo Brown, paraprofessional, Bullion Primary School
- Lisa Cavalier, ISSP aide, Central Primary School
- Danielle McBride, food service technician, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Sharnette Harvey Nicholas, paraprofessional, Duplessis Primary School
- Rose Riney, paraprofessional, Dutchtown Primary School
- Stacy deVeer, librarian’s aide, Galvez Primary School
- Ebony Jackson, paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School
- Maria Chatman, school B secretary, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Kim Harvey, paraprofessional, Lakeside Primary School
- Laneisha Stephens, paraprofessional, Lowery Elementary School
- Connie Penix, librarian’s aide, Oak Grove Primary School
- Leslie Buratt, school A secretary, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Raegan Stonemark, school A secretary, Prairieville Primary School
- Stacie Harris, school B secretary, Sorrento Primary School
- Melanie Lewis, paraprofessional, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Lauri Lieux, librarian’s aide, St. Amant Primary School.