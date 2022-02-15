After years of groups talking about bringing a Mardi Gras parade to Gonzales, the newly formed Krewe of Ascension Mambo is rolling with its inaugural parade Saturday.
And Mayor Barney Arceneaux said he's thrilled with the new addition to Carnival season in Gonzales.
He met with the new Mardi Gras krewe in October and the City Council soon approved the idea. For Arceneaux, safety of residents and float riders is key to having a successful parade.
"Safety is our key concern," Arceneaux said, adding that the krewe has been working with the city to make sure all safety protocols are followed.
Family-friendly music is also on Arceneaux's list of must-haves for any parade that rolls in Gonzales.
The city received complaints about alleged inappropriate music being played during the Jambalaya Festival Christmas Parade in December. For the new Mardi Gras parade, only Mardi Gras music will be allowed to be played on floats.
Nice weather, which helps with parade attendance, is something Arceneaux can't control.
Arceneaux said this will be, to his knowledge, the first Mardi Gras parade to roll in Gonzales. For many years, he said, groups have come to City Hall with plans for a parade, but nothing ever materialized.
Joy McMeller said after more than three years of questioning residents and hosting a social media survey to see if residents wanted a Mardi Gras parade in Ascension Parish, McMeller, a Dow Chemical chemist, realized that the time was now. COVID-19 delayed the krewe's plans, but it is ready to roll.
The group held a gala and ball this year, with plans to have a royal court next year.
"The people are ready for some Mardi Gras in Gonzales," she said.
Many responding to the survey said they are tired of driving to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other communities for Mardi Gras parades and thought the parish is big enough to host its own parade.
McMeller said the krewe has received tremendous support from the business community and local officials.
McMeller serves a krewe president, and Rainie Favorite is the vice president.
The parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday, taking the route of the Gonzales Christmas Parade, which starts on Irma Boulevard, travels up Cornerview Road and then down Burnside Avenue to La. 30.