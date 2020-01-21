GONZALES — Gonzales Middle School will have a full-time school resource officer throughout the school day thanks to an Ascension Parish School Board agreement with the Gonzales Police Department.

Full-time school resource officers are assigned to every high school in the district. Primary and middle schools are visited daily by resource officers.

The Gonzales Police department will now provide an officer, paid by the school district under a five-year contract, to serve as the resource officer full-time at Gonzales Middle.

Superintendent David Alexander said the new permanent resource officer at the middle school is expected to begin next school year, giving the Gonzales Police Department time to recruit and train the officer.

After Tuesday's School Board meeting, when the board approved the agreement, Edith Walker, who was the district's director of middle schools when the agreement was first drawn up, said that the district wanted to have a full-time officer at the middle school "to have an approachable officer on campus for the students and who will also do a great job of helping support all the rules and policies on campus."

Walker was recently named the chief instructional director for the school district.

The board approved the agreement with the Gonzales Police Department without discussion. In September last year, a 14-year-old girl was arrested at the middle school on a count of simple battery after allegedly attacking another girl.

Also on Tuesday, the School Board approved an industrial tax exemption requested by the BASF corporation for an $803 million expansion it's considering for its chemical plant in Geismar.

The expansion, if it comes to Ascension Parish, would generate $55.8 million in property taxes over the 30-year life of the project for the School Board and $5.2 million in sales tax revenues for the board during the construction period, said Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of the Ascension Parish Economic Development Corp.

Under state regulations, the tax relief would mean BASF would be exempt from paying 80 percent of its property taxes for five years, renewable to 10 years.

For the School Board, that would mean a loss of $43 million in property taxes over 10 years. The Ascension Parish Council and Sheriff Bobby Webre have previously approved the tax exemption request from BASF.