In the Ascension Public Schools, Honey Lundin has been appointed as principal of Sorrento Primary School and Yvette Langlois as assistant principal of Lakeside Primary School in Prairieville.
Lundin will become principal of Sorrento Primary School upon the retirement of current principal Robin Anderson. Lundin currently serves as Sorrento Primary's assistant principal, a position she has held for two years.
Lundin began her career in education in 1993 as a classroom teacher in the Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic School System, where she served for 13 years as a second grade teacher at St. Gerard Majella School and St. George School. Following a few years at home caring for her family, she returned to the classroom in 2009 in Ascension Public Schools at Spanish Lake Primary School, first as a substitute teacher, then as a third and fourth grade teacher and instructional coach. Lundin also served three years at Pecan Grove Primary as a TAP mentor teacher and master teacher before joining Sorrento Primary in 2017.
Lundin holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from LSU and a master's degree in educational leadership with a concentration in educational technology leadership from Nicholls State University.
A native of Baton Rouge now residing in Ascension Parish, Lundin and her husband, Marc, have two sons, Carter and Brock.
Langlois will become assistant principal of Lakeside Primary for the 2019-20 school year. She currently serves as a special education coordinator for the district, a position she has held for 11 years.
Langlois began her career in education 21 years ago in St. Bernard Parish working with students with significant disabilities. In 2003, she relocated to Ascension Parish working at St. Amant Primary as a special education teacher and lead teacher. She took her current districtwide special-education leadership position in 2008.
Langlois holds a bachelor's degree in speech language pathology, a mild/moderate teacher certificate and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
She and her husband, Pete, have a son, Jacques, and she has two stepdaughters, Malorie and Macie.