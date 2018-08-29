St Amant Gators Chomping At The Bit In Football
Friday night football at The Pit in St. Amant has a certain mystique, a flavor that Gator fans are eager to see this season.
The 2018 version of the gators includes many new players to cheer for, just like every year.
“We graduated some really good players, but we always do,” said coach David Oliver.
Oliver in his 10th season as the Gator head coach, has some holes to fill. The quarterback position was not settled going into fall camp, but the options are solid with senior Kaleb Thompson or junior Lathan Bourgeois. Both players have shown the ability to lead the offense. Fifteen hundred yards and 26 touchdowns, that is what the Gators have to replace at running back with the graduation of Cade Nelson. Senior KJ Franklin will get that opportunity, his touches will come from the backfield, the receiver position and in the return game, plus he plays defense as well. “Our unquestionable leader, big-play guy and all around great young man," Oliver said.
Reggie Sims and Chris Piper will get their share of carries in the Gator offense. The passing game will be in good hands with wide receivers Caleb Mayers, Jo Williams and Broc Becnel with support from tight end Noah Hebert.
There will be four new starters on the offensive line with the one returning starter being center Beau Gremillion, a 6-foot-3-inch 340-pounder who Oliver said will be a leader up front.
The Gator defense returns four starters in defensive end Johnny Johnson, nose guard Brandon Bell and defensive backs Darius Smith and Franklin. Johnson and Bell are tough guys to block and will play on Saturdays. Franklin and Smith are good cover/run support players. Newcomers to watch include defensive end Zacheus Thomas, line backer Aaron Delaune and defensive back Javin Augillard.
The Gators’ kicking game lost a good one in Hector Rodriguez. Senior Matthew Parker will take over the kicking duties.
Non-district games with Lutcher, St. James and Central highlight a tough schedule. District tilts with Catholic, McKinley and Dutchtown loom but everyone in Ascension Parish looks forward to week 10... St. Amant vs. East Ascension. All of the games are tough but the rivalry with EA is special, as it may possibly be the biggest rivalry in the state. St. Amant fans will be tailgating and enjoying pregame festivities but the Gator players will be chomping at the bit.
Record last season: 10-2 (District Champs) Lost to Airline in the second round of the 5A playoffs
Offense: Spread
QB Kaleb Thompson, Sr.
QB Lathan Bourgeois, Jr.
RB /WR KJ Franklin, Sr.
RB Reggie Sims, Sr.
WR Caleb Mayers, Sr.
WR Broc Becnel, Jr.
WR Jo Williams, Sr.
TE Noah Hebert, Sr.
OT Taelor Thibodaux, Sr.
OG Jackson McCrary, Sr.
C Beau Gremillion, Sr.
OG Grant Bourque, Sr.
OT Tyler Oliver, Sr.
Defense: Multiple 50
DE Johnny Johnson, Sr.
NG Brandon Bell, Sr.
DE Zacheus Thomas, Sr.
LB Aaron Delaune, Sr.
LB Logan Vaughn, Sr.
LB Kenyon Hebert, Jr.
LB Reece Nelson, Jr.
FS Javin Augillard, Jr.
SS Jacob Mathews, Sr.
CB KJ Franklin, Sr.
CB Darius Smith, Sr.
Kicker:Matt Parker, Sr.
Punter: TBA
Strength: Defense is sound and offense has playmakers
Areas to improve in: Team chemistry with several new starters on both sides
Coach: David Oliver (64-35)
2017: 10-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*TE Noah Hebert (6-1, 210, Sr.), SE Jo Williams (Sr.), OT Taewn Thibodaux (Sr.), OG Jackson McCarry (Sr.), *C Beau Gremillion (6-3, 340, Sr.), OG Grant Bourque (Sr.), OT Tyler Oliver (Sr.), QB Kaleb Thompson (5-10, 175, Sr.)/Nathan Bourgeois (5-10, 190, Jr.), RB Reggie Sims (So.), WR Caleb Mayers (Sr.), Broc Becnec (Jr.),
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Johnny Johnson (6-1, 255, Sr.), DE Zacheus Thomas (Sr.), *NG Brandon Bell (6-3, 280, Sr.), ILB Aaron Delaune (Sr.), ILB Logan Vaughn (Sr.), OLB Kenyon Hebert (Jr.), OLB Reece Newson (Jr.), FS Javin Avgiuaro (Jr.), *DB KJ Franklin (5-9, 170, Sr.), SS Jacob Mathews (Sr.), *DB Darius Smith (6-0, 180, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Kennedy
Sept. 7 Helen Cox
Sept. 14 West Jefferson
Sept. 21 at Lutcher
Sept. 28 St. James
Oct. 5 at Catholic-BR*
Oct. 12 Dutchtown*
Oct. 19 at McKinley*
Oct. 26 Broadmoor*
Nov. 2 at East Ascension*
*--denotes district game