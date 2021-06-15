The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 27-June 3:
May 27
Ayo, Jacqueline Alonjay: 13230 High Meadow Drive, Gonzales; age, 21; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Allen Sr., Kenley Roshard: 3350 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; age, 27; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bolden, Osmond William: 15477 Shirley Drive, Prairieville; age, 37; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Boudreaux, Bobby D.: 2115 N. Railroad St., Lutcher; age, 48; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Rome, Phillip Joseph: 17150 Meadowview Drive, Prairieville; age, 30; state probation violation
White, Sarah Rose: 15335 S. Seven Pines Ave., Baton Rouge; age, 35; four counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, monetary instrument abuse
Ortiz-Madera Sr., Juan Antonio: 5071 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento; age, 38; first degree murder/attempt, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Gros Jr., Joel Joseph: 39024 Elliott Ave., Prairieville; age, 26; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Truvillion, Stanley Jerome: 3552 Cononicus St., Baton Rouge; age, 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ansley, Devin Christopher: 404 W. Main St., Gonzales; age, 29; domestic abuse battery, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Haugh, Ryan: 39086 Biltmore Ave., Gonzales; age, 35; domestic abuse battery
May 28
Acree, Jason Kyle: 10535 Ridgebrook Ave., Baton Rouge; age, 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Green, Raven Marie: 353 West Drive No. 3, Baton Rouge; age, 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault with a firearm
Alsay, Christopher Anthony: 916 W. Macci St., Unit A, Gonzales; age, 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wilson, David Arthur: 504 E. Robertson St., Hammond; age, 47; armed robbery-attempted armed robbery-use of firearm-additional penalty
Fisher, Gelisha L.: 45080 Huntington Drive, St. Amant; age, 29; three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Nicholas Jr., Kareem A.: 610 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; age, 42; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Thomas, Brett: 220 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; age, 21; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
May 29
Jones, Travis: 3099 Stewart Road, Donaldsonville; age, 23; Terrorizing, Fugitive-Other Louisiana jurisdiction, Possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons; crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Albert, Kendell Jamaal, 505 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; age, 22; Terrorizing, Fugitive-Other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons; crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Hampton, Robert Lee: 7567 Carruth Road, Wilson; age, 25; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Lambert, Yolanda Sue: 17381 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; age, 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gavin, Hera J.: 17410 W. Muirfield Drive, Baton Rouge; age, 40; operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Jackson, Trumeka Lynette: 8278 Albert Drive, Baton Rouge; age, 34; driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first
Williams, Enricco Deville: 13232 Himel Road, Gonzales; age, 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kelly, Keith K.: 45125 Fontenot Road, St. Amant; age, 42; surety, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Geason-London, Kyle V., 610 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; age, 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, simple burglary (vehicle), domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Desharnasis, Shannon Romeo: 38035 Post Office Road, Prairieville; age, 50; following vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Joseph, Tramell M.: 4569 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; age, 39; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
May 30
Quinonez, Librado: 44090 Peck Road, St. Amant; age, 64; operating while intoxicated-first
Hernandez, Dennis: 1157 Muriel Ave., Baton Rouge; age, 28; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Kelley, Nicholas M.: 18014 Autumn View Drive No. 23, Prairieville; age, 22; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Ordonez, Sandy A.: 2246 Anne Marie Ave., Baton Rouge; age, 24; careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Williams, Kendell L.: 44090 Lake Hills Drive, Prairieville; age, 45; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), resisting an officer
Daniel, Philip Brice: 621 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; age, 24; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; age, 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner
Rubio, Jose Antonio: 525 E. Verna St., Gonzales; age, 39; urinating in public
Kennison, Austin Wayne: 10159 Golden Gate St., Convent; age, 23; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, possession of LSD
May 31
Rouyea, Spencer Lane: 44319 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; age, 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Smith, Gary Bruce: 32358 Weiss Road, Walker; age, 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kidd, Leann Lynn: 14385 Carol Ave., Walker; age, 27; hit-and-run driving
Carpenter, Thomas Cole: 16445 Dale Court, Prairieville; age, 18; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, maximum speed limit
Augustus, Tayla Leona: 111 Miriam St., Shreveport; age, 23; theft less than $1,000
Johnson, Keshawn Wonya: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; age, 25; theft less than $1,000
Bargas, Chet Daniel: 44492 Gold Place Road, Gonzales; age, 42; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Bush, Malik Jamal: 37429 E. Hillside Drive, Prairieville; age, 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brewster, Anja Niccole: 1803 Gravier St., New Orleans; age, 46; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
June 1
Wells, Angelina Marie: 38517 Charleston Road, Prairieville; age, 19; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam)
Williams, Falyn Amber: 2524 Gates Circle, Baton Rouge; age, 22; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam)
Bercegeay, Jesse Paul: 12475 Deck Blvd., Geismar; age, 30; eight counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Peno, Austin: 18309 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; age, 20; domestic abuse battery
Washington, Malik Joshua: 613 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; age, 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation
Alleman, Danielle Patrice: 3163 S. La. 70, Pierre Part; age, 45; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Dorsey, Iesha: 223 Jefferson St., Napoleonville; age, 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Wells Jr., Carlton B.: 38517 Charleston Road, Prairieville; age, 28; resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first, hit-and-run driving
Laday, Jason Paul: 380 Annointing Drive, Opelousas; age, 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Nailor, Chaz T.: 41258 New Orleans Drive, Sorrento; age, 20; failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Larry: 3073 Brasset Road, Donaldsonville; age, 56; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
June 2
Telfair, Derrick: 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; age, 43; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/all other simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery, home invasion (battery)
Griffin, Leonard Dwayne: 207 St. John St., Cottonport; age, 35; reckless operation, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, hit-and-run driving, simple burglary (all others), simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Martin, Noah Michael: 1855 McHugh Road, Baker; age, 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Schonberg Jr., Ralph Hilton Joseph: 205 Bourg St. (moved), Donaldsonville; age, 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of MDMA
Cashio, Zachary Wayne: 40274 Parker Road, Prairieville; age, 26; possession of marijuana, violations of protective orders
Williams, Wilson: 306 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville; age, 52; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Sims, Joshua: 13401 Metric Blvd, Apt. 513, Austin, Texas; age, 45; hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Irvin, Aemetria Shantell: address unknown, Prairieville; age, 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 3
Smith, Jayson Kyle: 41120 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; age, 34; criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Hooper, Cyrus Leroy: 1014 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; age, 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, false certificates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms