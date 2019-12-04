THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Bergeron's Boudin & Cajun Meats, 3005 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish libraries closed due to staff meeting all day.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS/ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring local farmers, and handmade and homemade arts and crafts vendors.
THE EVOLUTION OF QUILTING: EXPLORING TRADITIONAL, MODERN, AND ART QUILTS: 10:30 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Artists will discuss a brief history of traditional, modern, and art quilts and display their own designs created especially for this presentation. Join the library for a discussion and display by talented fiber artists from our community. (225) 673-8699.
CHRISTMAS MOVIE NIGHT: 6 p.m., Jambalaya Park Amphitheater, 1015 E. Cornerview, Gonzales. Featuring "The Santa Clause," with Tim Allen. Free admission with a canned good or unwrapped toy for the needy. Featuring pictures with Santa, concessions, and more. Wear your pajamas. Bring blankets and chairs.
SUNDAY
JFA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1:30 p.m., Gonzales. Starts on Worthey Road near East Ascension High School and travels up Burnside Avenue.
TUESDAY
ANNUAL SENIOR CITIZENS CHRISTMAS PARTY: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center-Trade Mart Building, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring a wonderful meal and a gift for each senior citizen. Lots of music, Santa, and lots of holiday cheer.
AFTERMATH OF WORLD WAR I: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A five-week reading and discussion series on aftermath of World War I. This series offers the reading public an opportunity to examine this conflict's aftermath in detail and to understand the impact World War I had on human lives and the economic, social and political pressures put on the countries involved. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT THE LIBRARY: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. A board game centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons. Patrons who attend will be able to select from premade characters and play through a custom library themed adventure for level one adventurers. This is an adult program designed for patrons ages 18 and up. Both veteran players and people that have never played before are welcome. Advance registration is required. (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
CAROLS IN THE COURTYARD: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Sing some of your favorite holiday songs with the Center Stage Performing Arts Academy, and then warm up with cookies, hot chocolate, and plenty of cheer. (225) 647-3955.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 11 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Learn to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 473-8052.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Dec. 12
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
CHRISTMAS CRUSADE SHOPPING NIGHT: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Walmart, N. Airline Highway, Gonzales. Annual Christmas Crusade for Children Shopping Night for the general public. If you would like to volunteer, show up and you will be given a card with requested gift list items and are able to shop wit expenses paid by the APSO. For additional information, call (225) 621-8318 or (225) 621-8361.