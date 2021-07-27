The Ascension Christian football team has been working extremely hard in anticipation of the 2021 season, and they are excited about the possibilities.
“We lost some key upperclassmen from last year’s team. We do return some key guys with experience. The kids are working hard to prepare,” said coach Joshua Puryear.
Puryear, in his 10th season as the head man for the Lions, led his team through an unusual season with the pandemic; they finished 2-6. Gone is a big senior class from last season, guys that played both ways on a roster of about 30.
“We lost some guys that will be difficult to replace like Nick Davis, Brady Gueho, Chris Moore and Collin Peterson. Those guys were 3–4-year starters,” Puryear said.
Some key players do return, and the Lions will rely on them early as the younger guys develop. The lineup will include quarterback and defensive back Ethan Cormier, running back defensive back Adin Carter, offensive and defensive lineman Daniel Pyle, offensive and defensive lineman Luke Gautreaux and wide receive and defensive back Emory Templet.
“We are going to rely heavily on the returning upper classmen, we will need them to perform and lead our young squad,” Puryear said.
Summer conditioning has been good, and the team seems focused to better the 2-6 record. “Cormier, Carter and Pyle have led the summer workouts for us, their leadership is showing,” Puryear said.
The Lions have primarily been a spread team the last few seasons, but a switch has been made. “We are switching from our traditional spread to a flex bone triple option, we feel like it gives us a better option on Friday nights and with our personnel,” Puryear said.
As new football seasons start, during preparation, new faces emerge, and that is always key. “Senior Brayden Tregre, who plays LB and FB, has stepped up this summer, we are expecting big things from him,” Puryear said.
The Lions will face Fisher, Ben Franklin, Houma Christian, Westminster, St. Martin and Central Private in nondistrict games. District 7-1A will be tough as always, with games against White Castle, St. John, East Iberville and Ascension Catholic. As summer conditioning gets to the finish line, the Lions are ready to start the season.
“The kids are excited and so are the coaches, it will be fun to see who steps up with so many 3–4-year starters graduating,” Puryear said.