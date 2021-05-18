Ascension Parish government sponsors of 2 COVID-19 vaccination centers
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.
Vaccination times are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Walk ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Vaccines are administered and coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard. This center is expected to be open through June 5.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people aged 12 years and over.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
The Moderna vaccine is authorized for people aged 18 years and older.
Vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely Bring Louisiana Back, and Ascension Parish Government is working hard, together with our partners LDH and FEMA, to help do so, according to a news release.
For more information, please visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
Humberto Fontova to address Ascension GOP Roundtable
Humberto Fontova, author, columnist and sportsman, will be the speaker at the Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women at 11:30 a.m. May 20 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
National Click It or Ticket campaign set
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with State Police and other law enforcement agencies for the National Click It, or Ticket initiative to May 24-June 6.
During this period, deputies will be conducting random seat belt checks, enforcing Louisiana seat belt laws and educating the public on the importance of how a seat belt can help save lives.
Painting project
Try your hand at this painting challenge where no two paintings will be alike. Just as every zebra has its own pattern of black and white, these zebra paintings will all be unique. Beginning Tuesday, May 25, adults can pick up a packet of supplies at any of Ascension Parish Library’s four locations to create a monochromatic, geometric art piece. Each packet will contain all supplies you will need to make your own zebra painting. Then, tune in to the library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org for step-by-step instructions. Designed for adults ages 18+. Available while supplies last. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.
Donaldsonville memories
Tune in to Ascension Parish Library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org on Friday, May 28, for a virtual visit with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich, a native and resident of Donaldsonville. Tortorich, a retired school administrator and business owner, shares his memories of Donaldsonville throughout the years, focusing on the local people who lived in this historic town, historic buildings in Donaldsonville, and the music of the era. Recollections of Donaldsonville with Tortorich is prerecorded. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052 or visit us online at myAPL.org.