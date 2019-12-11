THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
CHRISTMAS CRUSADE SHOPPING NIGHT: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Walmart, N. Airline Highway, Gonzales. Annual Christmas Crusade for Children Shopping Night for the general public. If you would like to volunteer, show up and you will be given a card with requested gift list items and are able to shop wit expenses paid by the APSO. For additional information, call (225) 621-8318 or (225) 621-8361.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS/ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring local farmers, and handmade and homemade arts and crafts vendors.
POP-UP CAFE: 9 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Need a quiet space to relax and break away from the holiday hustle and bustle? Take a breather at the library's Pop-up Café. Featuring warm beverages and adult color sheets available. A gift wrapping station with "last minute supplies" will be available for patrons who need a place to wrap gifts outside the home. This space will be designed for adults. Gift wrap available while supplies last. (225) 622-3339.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
REPTICON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9030 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring vendors offering reptile supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for covet prizes. Adults $10, children (5-12) $5, children under 5 get in free. repticon.com/louisiana/baton-rouge. (985) 268-4273.
SUNDAY
PHIL BROCATO GUN GLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato instructors provide education for individuals in the Baton Rouge area looking to obtain their Louisiana concealed handgun permit. They also provide one-on-one firearm training along with private shooting lessons. All class are led by Phil Brocato who is a NRA basic pistol and basic rifle instructor.
MONDAY
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on email practice. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. (225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
"HERE COME THE BELLS: A LADY CHOPS PERFORMANCE": 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Elizabeth Vidos, also known as a talented percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Her holiday show is energetic, interactive and fun for all ages. With new instruments and fun facts, she'll be rockin' the holiday hits. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
GROWING UP: BOYS — A CLASS FOR PRETEEN BOYS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Sister Vernola Conference Room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Help your son understand the physical and emotional changes he will experience as he goes through puberty. Join us for a matter-of-fact and reassuring discussion on this normal part of growing up. Designed for boys ages 10-12 and their dads/moms. $15 fee. Pre-registration required at (225) 621-2609.
WEDNESDAY
"HERE COME THE BELLS: A LADY CHOPS PERFORMANCE": 10 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. (225) 622-3339.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
"HERE COME THE BELLS: A LADY CHOPS PERFORMANCE": 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. (225) 473-8052.
Dec. 19
"HERE COME THE BELLS: A LADY CHOPS PERFORMANCE": 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
COOKIE SWAP/LUMINARY CARDS: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join family and friends as everyone comes together to create luminary cards. Bring your most delicious homemade cookies and recipes to share, and sample treats from others too. Registration is required to attend, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call to reserve your spot at (225) 473-8052.