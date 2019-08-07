THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
PHIL BROCATO GUN CLASS: 8 a.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato instructors provide education for individuals in the area looking to obtain their Louisiana concealed handgun permit.
GEM AND MINERALS SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring gemstones, minerals, fossils, fine jewelry, hourly door prizes and more. $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 12-5, military personnel free with ID and $1 off for Scouts in uniform. brgemandmineral.org.
RIVER REGION ASSOCIATION PRESENTS "EXPLORE THE POUR" WITH NATHALIE: Noon to 2 p.m., Art Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Relax and enjoy creative time with Nathalie Bagwell. All ages. Each child under 10, bring an adult to assist. Only $30 per class. Aug. 10, 24 and Sept. 14. (225) 644-8496.
DANCING FOR A CAUSE: 7 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Ascension Parish celebrities are learning new dance moves all for a worthy cause, a major fundraiser to benefit the Arc of East Ascension. Vote for your favorite dancer and get more info at dancingforacause.net.
MONDAY
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10:10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. With hands-on practice, participants will become familiar with how to use the basic components of a computer, as well as how to open files and programs in Windows 10. Recommended for beginners. (225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
HEALING ARTS WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza I, St. Francis conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Learn to use art to increase self-awareness, cope with symptoms, and manage stress. This workshop is hosted by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. RSVP is required. Space is limited. Free. Registration is required. Call (225) 644-1205 to register or email rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 473-8052.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Aug. 15
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.