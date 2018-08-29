Ascension Christian Lions continue to build program
Building a program from the ground up is not an easy task, but head coach Josh Puryear enjoys the process.
“I have been here for 7 years and our numbers have grown, we are up to 37 now with only four seniors,” Puryear said. The Lions have played a non-district schedule the last few years opting not to play for district honors and the playoffs.
“Our kids have gotten better each year, gaining confidence and enjoying some nice wins,” the coach said.
The Lions will continue to run a spread offense and return quarterback Derrick Varnado. “Derrick passed for 1,208 yards and ran for 836 , he is a dual threat for us,” Puryear said.
Zack Diez received some snaps last year and is capable, allowing Varnado to play receiver. Sure-handed receiver Tyler Cambre returns after catching four touchdowns last season. The Lions lost their top running back, Landon Ortego, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and became the all time leading rusher at ACS. “Brady Gueho steps into the running back spot, he is our strongest player on the team,” Puryear said.
The offensive line will be led by Luke Sylve, who will play both ways. On defense, the Lions will be replacing leading tackler, Brennan Tramonte, who had over 100 tackles and started for four years.
Some names to watch include Sylve, Cambre, Gueho, Nick Davis, Andrew Ritchie and Hunter Jacobs. “The strength of our team will be at the skill positions, we have several guys with football instincts when the ball is in their hands,” the coach said.
At the start of school, many positions were up for grabs, which is fine with Puryear. “Due to our increasing numbers, more competition at every position, that is what we want as coaches."
The last 2 seasons the Lions have won 8 and 7 games respectively, those type of win totals prove the program is getting better. Expect more of the same in 2018, the Lions program will continue to grow.
Record in 2017: 7-3
Offense: Spread
Top Returning Players:
Derrick Varnado 1,208 passing , 836 rushing, 20 touchdowns Tyler Cambre 285 receiving and 4 touchdowns
Defense: 4-2-5
Top Returning players:
DL Luke Sylve
LB Brady Gueho
Strength: Skill positions
Areas to improve in: youth, but overall numbers are up (37 on roster)
Ascension Christian
Coach: Josh Puryear (25-24)
2017: 7-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Zack Diez (5-10,160, So.), RB Brady Gueho (5-10, 190, So.), C Justin Krass (5-5, 145, Jr.), RG Luke Sylve (5-10, 210, Sr.), LG Peyton Chidester (6-1, 210, Jr.), LT Luke Rodriguez (6-3, 270, Jr.), RT Daniel Jones (5-10,155, Jr.), WR Derrick Varnado (5-11,165, Jr.), WR Tyler Cambre (5-10, 160, Sr.), WR Nathan Bledsoe (5-11,155, Jr.), WR Byron Hansley (5-11, 175, Jr.).
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DT Peyton Chidester (6-2, 210, Jr.), DT Brian Anderson (6-1, 200, Jr.), DE Nick Davis (5-11, 150, So.), DE Luke Sylve (5-11, 210, Sr.), LB Andrew Ritchie (5-10, 165, Jr.) LB Daniel Jones (5-10, 155, Jr.), SS Hunter Jacobs (5-10, 160, Sr.), SS Byron Hansley (5-10, 175, Jr.), FS Tyler Cambre (5-10, 165, Sr.), CB Jaiden Barton (5-8, 150, Jr.), CB Joshua Springman (5-7, 145, So.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Springfield
Sept. 7 Ben Franklin
Sept. 14 at Houma Christian
Sept. 21 at Westminster Christian
Sept. 28 Fisher
Oct. 5 St. Martin's Episcopal
Oct 12 Delcambre
Open date
Oct. 26 at Ville Platte
Nov. 2 Slaughter Charter
Note: not playing for district honors